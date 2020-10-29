”Love overcomes all obstacles.” — ancient Roman poet Virgil.
ARCHBOLD — What started out as a working relationship between Eliot Nofziger and Lydia Hankins turned into friendship, and then into something more.
Nofziger, who serves as Defiance Area Youth for Christ (YFC) Campus Life director at The Outback in Archbold, and Hankins, who serves as Campus Life director at The Loft in Stryker and media coordinator for Defiance Area YFC, are now Mr. and Mrs. Eliot and Lydia Nofziger following their nuptials Aug. 29.
The road to become Mr. and Mrs. had its share of bumps along the way, especially where work is involved, but with prayer and support from family, their pastor, friends, the youth they minister to and their boss, the two are now on a path of sharing not only their lives together, but ministry as well.
“I knew Lydia before she became a Youth for Christ volunteer at Stryker (in 2017), but it was during that time she became a volunteer, and later part-time staff, that we really became good friends,” said Eliot, a 2010 graduate of Archbold High School and a 2014 graduate of Bluffton College. “I started in Campus Life Ministry at Stryker, before doing ministry at both Stryker and Archbold.”
Said Lydia: “After volunteering at Stryker, my plan to become a worship minister completely changed, because I found I had a passion for youth ministry. The biggest realization I came to was realizing I could use my own struggles to help the youth we minister to avoid those same struggles, and/or find help to deal with what they are experiencing in their own lives. I want to give them hope and point them to Christ, and not just things of this earth.”
Lydia, a 2015 graduate of Stryker High School, admitted as their friendship grew deeper, she was not very good at hiding her feelings for Eliot. Meanwhile, Eliot admitted he fought having feelings for Lydia for a long time, because he knew it would be inappropriate as her direct supervisor.
“I was shocked when I found out Eliot liked me, I had liked him for a couple of years,” said Lydia.
Said Eliot: “It was obvious, you were not good at hiding it ... at all.”
Said Lydia: “It was very obvious, yes, I didn’t really try to hide it, but I never thought something would come of it. I never thought I could be what he needed, so when he brought up his feeling for me, it was a huge shock to me, for sure.”
Said Eliot: “For two years, I worked hard pushing away any feelings I was having, to convince myself I could be her supervisor without allowing any feelings in. When she became part-time staff (in February 2019), I began to realize it may not be possible, and when she became full-time (in September 2019, I knew I had to ask this girl out.”
After discussing their feelings, the two knew they needed to speak to their boss, Brad Sisson, executive director of Defiance Area YFC. Because Eliot was Lydia’s director supervisor, they knew change needed to happen, however, they wanted to continue ministering to youth together.
“Several conversations needed to be made,” chuckled Eliot. “I first talked to my brother (Seth), and then with my pastor (Sam Andres of King’s Cross Church in Defiance) to get piece of mind to be able to talk to Brad about it.”
Said Lydia: “I thought, ‘Am I going to get fired? Is Eliot going to get to fired?’”
Said Eliot: “We knew we wanted to pursue this, so that conversation with Brad (in October 2019) went better than I thought, because believe me, I was thinking about all the worse-case scenarios. I explained to Brad the Lord made it obvious that he put someone in front of me I was not to ignore, and I asked him what it would look like if I pursued a relationship with Lydia?”
Eliot shared Sisson told him things would need to change at work, but that he was in favor of relationships and marriage. Sisson shared with Eliot what it needed to look like among the staff, so when they started dating in October of 2019, Eliot was removed as Campus Life director at both Stryker and Archbold, and he became just the director at Archbold. Meanwhile, Lydia was named Campus Life director at Stryker.
“We talked about doing ministry together, but we also talked about the risks of what could happen if we started dating and didn’t stay together,” said Lydia. “That was a concern, especially where ministry was concerned, so we waited three or four months before we said anything to the kids.
“The kids found out one day when we were taking pictures (at The Loft) and some of them went in to change the profile picture on my phone,” added Lydia. “Eliot and I had taken photos together the day before, they saw the pictures, but didn’t say anything for a month, although I saw the shock on their faces.”
The Nofzigers admitted the youth at Styker and Archbold were thrilled, not only when they started dating, but especially when they got married. Now they enjoy coordinating their ministry schedules when they can, and the two have started bringing some of the youth with them to church on Sundays.
“Lydia is still in charge in Stryker, and I’m still director at Archbold, but with COVID, we’re doing ministry in small groups so there’s not a lot of crossover right now,” said Eliot. “There are some things we collaborate on, especially meeting with students we both know. Recently we’ve been taking some of our kids to church, which allows us to have deeper conversations with them about Christ, and for the kids to see what a healthy marriage looks like.”
Said Lydia: “So many kids we minister to don’t have a father in their life, so for them to see us in a healthy marriage sets a good example for them and it gives them hope. One student who recently came to church with us, thanked us for taking her, and then she texted me the next Saturday to see if she could go with us again. That’s what gives us hope, seeing Christ working in these kids.”
When they were married Aug. 29, their wedding and reception had to be small due to COVID restrictions. That didn’t stop two of their youth, however.
“Because of COVID, we couldn’t invite any of our youth to the wedding or reception, but a couple of our high schoolers (Amanda Grime and Brooke Collins) crashed the reception and actually won a game we had about, ‘Who knows Eliot and Lydia best?’” laughed Eliot. “It was a great surprise.”
For more information about Campus Life ministry in Stryker, contact Lydia at 419-439-6679. For more information about Campus Life ministry in Archbold, contact Eliot at 419-551-6667.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.