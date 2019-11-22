Faith Baptist steeple

Faith Baptist Church in rural Defiance recently purchased a 26-foot steeple from Church Outlet Inc., High Point, N.C. The purchase of the steeple was made possible by members of the congregation sacrificially giving for the project. The members collected the funds for one year, and the summation of the project occurred this week when McDonald Construction of Defiance installed the steeple. Lights will be added in the future to enhance the steeple.

 Photo courtesy of Faith Baptist

