A new sign has been installed at the Sherwood Community Pantry, located at Sherwood United Methodist Church, 512 N. Harrison Street. The pantry is a collaborative effort of nine churches in the Central Local School District. Those in need in Delaware, Farmer, Mark and Washington townships, or the Cecil postal code 45821, are served. To use the facility, residents are asked to call 419-899-2492 before 1 p.m. on Tuesdays to make a pick up appointment between 1:30 and 3 p.m. Shown are Jeff Hange (left) of St. John Lutheran Church, Sherwood, and Josh Limber of Sonrise Church, Ney, installing the new sign.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.