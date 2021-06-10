Sherwood Community Pantry

A new sign has been installed at the Sherwood Community Pantry, located at Sherwood United Methodist Church, 512 N. Harrison Street. The pantry is a collaborative effort of nine churches in the Central Local School District. Those in need in Delaware, Farmer, Mark and Washington townships, or the Cecil postal code 45821, are served. To use the facility, residents are asked to call 419-899-2492 before 1 p.m. on Tuesdays to make a pick up appointment between 1:30 and 3 p.m. Shown are Jeff Hange (left) of St. John Lutheran Church, Sherwood, and Josh Limber of Sonrise Church, Ney, installing the new sign.

 Photo courtesy of Sherwood Community Pantry

A new sign has been installed at the Sherwood Community Pantry, located at Sherwood United Methodist Church, 512 N. Harrison Street. The pantry is a collaborative effort of nine churches in the Central Local School District. Those in need in Delaware, Farmer, Mark and Washington townships, or the Cecil postal code 45821, are served. To use the facility, residents are asked to call 419-899-2492 before 1 p.m. on Tuesdays to make a pick up appointment between 1:30 and 3 p.m. Shown are Jeff Hange (left) of St. John Lutheran Church, Sherwood, and Josh Limber of Sonrise Church, Ney, installing the new sign.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments