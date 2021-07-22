The title of Thomas Wolfe’s book, “You Can’t Go Home Again,” gained popularity as an expression not long after it was published in the early 1930s.
It may be true in fiction, but in reality, Nico Kinner is doing just that, after getting called as lead pastor at Trinity United Methodist Church (UMC) in Defiance.
Kinner, a 2008 Ayersville High School graduate, started on his path to becoming a pastor while attending Trinity UMC, where he first got involved with the youth group. Now, he and co-pastor, Rachel Widdowson, lead a four-point charge that also includes, Evansport UMC, Stryker UMC and Pulaski UMC.
He and his wife, Katie, have three children, Brooklyn (13), Malia (4) and Dexton (1). Nico and Katie also own Pampered Paws Salon in Ayersville.
“Right now I’m on the standard course to be a licensed local pastor. I have gone to licensing school and I’m licensed for the sacraments of the United Methodist Church, which are baptism and communion, and I can perform wedding and funeral ceremonies,” said Kinner, who has been co-pastoring with Widdowson since April 1, 2019.
“It’s a little weird to be back, there is so much that is familiar, but at the same time, I have to be diligent about separating who I was and what my roles were when I left, to what I have to do now. I need to be diligent about communicating that with the people who were here, and are still here since I left,” added Kinner. “I’m still me, but I’m not in the same role, I’ve grown into a leader. It’s a big opportunity to develop a totally new relationship.”
While Kinner is coming back to a familiar setting, Trinity UMC is another new setting for Widdowson, who graduated from New Lexington High School in 2011, Otterbein University in Columbus in 2015, and from Asbury Theological Seminary in Wilmore, Ky. in 2020, with a Masters of Divinity.
Widdowson’s dad, Doug, is an elder in the United Methodist Church, while her mom, Deb, is a deacon. She was very involved in church from a young age, and knew early she wanted to be a pastor. She serves as lead pastor at Evansport and Pulaski, while Kinner serves as lead pastor at Trinity and Stryker.
The two have split preaching duties, with Kinner preaching one week at Trinity and Stryker, and Widdowson preaching at Evansport and Pulaksi. The next week the two change assignments, so they are not preaching at the same two churches two weeks in a row.
“Every pastor who takes on a new assignment receives a letter from the bishop (Gregory Palmer), and my letter said that even though I’m not primary pastor at Trinity, to pour myself into this church to build the relationships,” said Widdowson. “I’m excited for the opportunities to dig into being a primary pastor, but also to build relationships with all four churches, and to extend the relationships of the four churches.
“I feel like I can really ground Nico’s understanding and vision for Trinity, so he’s not just the old guy who is the new guy,” added Widdowson, who lives at the parsonage at Pulaksi UMC with her dog, Winnie. “Before COVID, the three churches were getting into a rhythm where they were doing something together every few months. With things opening up, it’s exciting to start those baby steps back into doing things together, including with Trinity.”
The co-pastors shared they met with leadership from the four churches, and Northwest Plains district superintendent Rev. Amy Haines, at Stryker UMC, so people from all four churches could get to know each other better.
“It was great seeing the people come together to get know each other, Nico and I just kind of stood back and watched it all happen,” said Widdowson.
Said Kinner: “A lot of the people were surprised with who they already knew from the other churches, and didn’t realize they were in leadership at the other churches. It was pretty neat that there were already connections established, while we were trying to establish connections.
“While this is one big partnership, Rachel and I realize each church has it’s own identity and culture,” added Kinner. “We know we must work in that frame to do what makes sense to do together and what resources to share, while still maintaining the individual mission, culture and context of each church. Everything really comes down to, does it help build up current disciples? And, does it help make new disciples?”
Worship on Sundays at Trinity UMC is 10:30 a.m., at Evansport UMC it’s 8:30 a.m., at Stryker UMC it’s 9 a.m. and at Pulaski UMC it’s 10 a.m.
To learn more about Trinity UMC, call 419-782-9781, or go to trinitydefiance.org; to learn more about Evansport UMC, call 419-428-6002; to learn more about Stryker UMC, call 419-682-4371; and to learn more about Pulaski UMC, call 419-636-3094.
