Visiting pastor from Oklahoma City, Okla., Ziggy Sanchez, gives a service during one of New Jerusalem Church’s (NJC) revival nights. Sanchez is originally from the Defiance area, and close with one of NJC’s founding senior pastors, Pete Flores. The church has been holding revival since June 5 in celebration of its 10th anniversary in ministry.
Photo courtesy of Pete Flores
Shown are Ziggy Sanchez of Oklahoma City (left) and Pete Flores of Defiance attending one of New Jerusalem Church’s revival nights. NJC had been holding revival night services since June 5, with Sanchez as visiting pastor. Flores founded the church with his wife, Esther, on June 6, 10 years ago.
Defiance’s New Jerusalem Church, 600 Division St., just wrapped up a three week revival in celebration of officially reaching 10 years in ministry on June 6.
The church was started up by Pastor Pete Flores and his wife, Esther, during a turbulent time in their lives.
“It came out of a place of brokenness,” Flores confessed.
He proceeded to explain. Ten years ago, nearly a decade, his marriage with his wife was falling apart.
The couple had children, and were struggling to keep their fractured family together despite the issues that could not seem to be resolved.
During this period of great suffering, the Flores family turned to God to try to heal and repair.
What initially began as a small Bible study group eventually picked up momentum, especially with other married couples who were going through hard times as well.
Now, in the present time, Flores and New Jerusalem Church’s members came together — along with Pastor Ziggy Sanchez — to hold revivals day after day every week in memory of their humble beginnings.
Sanchez currently lives in Oklahoma City, Okla., but he is from the Defiance area. He and Flores were both saved at what is now Hebron Ministries. It is he who is heading the services along with Flores.
When asked how the revival had been continuously extending week after week, Flores responded that it was Sanchez that kept suggesting they keep on going, and Flores agreed.
The first revival was held on June 5 and continued on until Wednesday. As of Tuesday afternoon, Flores said the plan was to end it on Wednesday, but if they hold more next week then that must be God’s plan.
He reported that the church had been receiving people from all over — Wauseon, Michigan and even Minnesota.
The revivals are intended to reintroduce people back into their faith, and Flores told the story of one prominent attendee.
He was an alcoholic, and multiple people had been trying to get him to seek help. However, he never did, until he attended one of the church’s revivals. Afterwards, he got cleaned up and became a regular member of the church. He also brought in more people for other revivals.
Over the last 10 years that they have been a part of Defiance, Flores expressed that it is the community and its support that has brought them this far.
