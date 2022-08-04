As previously reported, national artist David Phelps will be coming to perform at Kingsbury Park next Friday.
The concert was organized due to the efforts of Kim Tracy, Brad Stitnale and Compass Standard Inc., a nonprofit organization that donates to charities and the community.
Tracy shared that he and Spitnale had debated on ways to keep the Christian word out there in a public way, and came up with the idea to bring in a Christian artist with significant influence in the music scene.
Tracy had been following Phelps’ career since he was a part of the Gaither Vocal Band. Phelps had been a part of the band until 2017, and has since pursued a solo career, where he has become a four-time Grammy nominee.
Due to a previous event with another artist, Tracy and Spitnale had connections with Phelps’ agent and was able to reach out to Phelps for a performance request.
Coincidentally, Phelps is on tour this year to promote his latest album, GameChanger. Defiance was able to be added onto the tour schedule, with the agent relaying to Tracy that Phelps was more than happy to come out and perform for the community.
Through Compass Standard Inc., Tracy has done many staging and events over the past 10 years. His organization is helping with the Balloon Fest that is planned this weekend, and is known to help set up staging equipment at Triangle Park as well. However, this is the first time a national has been invited.
Tracy has described this organizing experience as a way to “serve the community in a positive way and leave a positive effect on Defiance.”
Any surplus ticket proceeds for the event will be donated to Ukrainian refugees, said Tracy. Tickets can be bought at the Defiance Biggby at 720 N. Clinton St. or at https://events.eventgroove.com/event/David-Phelps-65312.
