Since 1974, National Catholic Schools Week is the annual celebration of Catholic education in the United States.
It starts the last Sunday in January and runs all week, which this year is Jan.30–Feb. 5. The theme for National Catholic Schools Week 2022 is: “Catholic Schools: Faith. Excellence. Service.”
Schools typically observe the annual celebration week with Masses, open houses and other activities for students, families, parishioners and community members. Through these events, schools focus on the value Catholic education provides to young people and its contributions to the church, communities and nation.
According to Holy Cross Catholic School (HCCS) in Defiance, Catholic schooling provides children with a lived experience of Christian discipleship. Children learn what it means to follow in the footsteps of Jesus, they practice living the values of the Catholic religion and share the journey of faith.
The faculty, pastoral staff, parents and parishioners strive to model what it means to live as Catholic Christians in today’s world.
“First, Catholic schools work to foster a knowledge and relationship with Jesus. At the forefront of the Catholic school mission is the work with each child to help them develop a personal relationship with Jesus.
“Preparing for and sharing in the sacraments provide touchpoints for meeting the living God in every-day life. The Eucharist provides food for the journey. Together, we are the “Body of Christ.”
“HCCS works to achieve this in daily prayer, weekly mass, study of the bible and the Catholic catechism.
“Second, the members of Catholic Schools — parents, caregivers, educators, administration, staff, volunteers and students, are in a relationship with each other. We are a Catholic School family. As Christian disciples, we are called to live in a right-relationship with each other.
“Sometimes we fail, and then the sacrament of Reconciliation reminds us to forgive others as Jesus forgives us. When we live in a reconciling community, we acknowledge our mistakes and seek to restore relationships after conflict.
“Jesus reminds us to see each other with the eyes of love. We strive to be a healthy faith community that models forgiveness and reconciliation in all interactions; from classroom management to sporting events, from parish council meetings and social gatherings, we strive to foster Christian charity.
“HCCS works to achieve this through practicing the ‘7 Habits of Highly Effective People,’ such as seeking to understand others, looking for win-win results and putting righteous actions first.
“Third, we acknowledge that service is at the heart of our faith. A basic tenant of Catholic social teaching is that each human being, and all of creation, has dignity and worth, and is precious in the eyes of God.
“We are called to become bearers of light, to show compassion for those who have less, to share the gifts God gives to us, to stand up for good, and to make certain that resources are shared in just and equitable ways. We are called to make it easier to live a Christian life. This means reaching out beyond our own needs and wants, and becoming responsible for bringing love and justice into our little corner of the world.
“At HCCS, students reach out to help others in daily life and as well as coordinate classroom and school-wide efforts such as visiting the lonely, serving the sick and helping the poor. Students are empowered to see and help address community problems. This past fall the student body organized a walk to support those who have endured the lost of an infant or unborn child.
“Catholic schools have a unique opportunity to provide a living example of what a Christian community looks like. Part of the responsibility of a Catholic school is to make sure each child has the knowledge necessary to become a contributing member of society. Academics are key to helping children grow to become productive members of the parish, the local community, and the world.
“HCCS offers each child an individualized learning experience, emphasizing their strengths and empowering them to set and achieve academic goals and milestones.
“Typically HCCS plans a fun-filled packed week with daily themed activities during National Catholic Schools Week. And typically, schools in northwest Ohio get at least one or two snow days and ongoing days of indoor recess during NCSW.
“HCCS students decided to celebrate NCSW during by holding a friendly indoor snowman-making contest and the students will take a field trip to the Knights of Columbus Hall Feb. 2, for lunch and the movie Clifford the Big Red Dog. Students will be able to bring their favorite items to snuggle with while enjoying the movie on the K of C’s state of the art audio-visual system.
“A full week of school spirit activities will take place in May, when the weather presents more opportunities to celebrate Catholic school tradition and history.”
To learn more, call 419-784-2021, or go to defianceholycross.org.
