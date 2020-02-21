BGSU Chorale

The Bowling Green State University Collegiate Chorale will be in concert at First Presbyterian Church in Napoleon, March 1, at 3 p.m.

 Photo courtesy of First Presbyterian Church

NAPOLEON — The Bowling Green State University Collegiate Chorale will present a concert at First Presbyterian Church in Napoleon on March 1 beginning at 3 p.m.

The church is located at 303 W. Washington St.

The group consists of 40 singers and is considered the university’s flag-ship choral ensemble.

The chorale studies and performs a wide range of music, from the Renaissance period to the modern era, and is led by director Dr. Richard Schnipke.

The group tours annually, with a recent winter tour destination of New Orleans.

In addition, the chorale was invited to perform at the Ohio Music Education Association Conference in Cincinnati.

Locally, the group recently performed Haydn’s Paukenmesse with the Bowling Green State University orchestra and choral groups.

The Bowling Green State University Collegiate Chorale consists principally of juniors, seniors, and graduate students.

The mission of the group is to engage audiences with authentic and conscientious performances of sophisticated and challenging music.

The chorale seeks to connect with listeners and audiences intellectually, emotionally, and spiritually.

Tickets for the performance at First Presbyterian can be purchased at the door, and are $10 for adults and $5 for students.

For more information, call 419-592-7736.

