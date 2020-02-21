NAPOLEON — The Bowling Green State University Collegiate Chorale will present a concert at First Presbyterian Church in Napoleon on March 1 beginning at 3 p.m.
The church is located at 303 W. Washington St.
The group consists of 40 singers and is considered the university’s flag-ship choral ensemble.
The chorale studies and performs a wide range of music, from the Renaissance period to the modern era, and is led by director Dr. Richard Schnipke.
The group tours annually, with a recent winter tour destination of New Orleans.
In addition, the chorale was invited to perform at the Ohio Music Education Association Conference in Cincinnati.
Locally, the group recently performed Haydn’s Paukenmesse with the Bowling Green State University orchestra and choral groups.
The Bowling Green State University Collegiate Chorale consists principally of juniors, seniors, and graduate students.
The mission of the group is to engage audiences with authentic and conscientious performances of sophisticated and challenging music.
The chorale seeks to connect with listeners and audiences intellectually, emotionally, and spiritually.
Tickets for the performance at First Presbyterian can be purchased at the door, and are $10 for adults and $5 for students.
For more information, call 419-592-7736.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.