Rev. Eric Mueller, pastor of St. John Catholic Church in Defiance, is the recipient of the 2020 Silver Knight Award given by Holy Cross Catholic School to an individual who goes above and beyond in their service to the school, and best represents Ephesians 6:10-18 (The Armor of God). Mueller, a past superintendent of Holy Cross, has been reassigned by the Bishop Daniel Thomas of the Diocese of Toledo to Epiphany of the Lord Parish in east Toledo beginning July 1.
Mueller awarded Silver Knight Award
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.