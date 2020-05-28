2020 Silver Knight Award

Rev. Eric Mueller, pastor of St. John Catholic Church in Defiance, is the recipient of the 2020 Silver Knight Award given by Holy Cross Catholic School to an individual who goes above and beyond in their service to the school, and best represents Ephesians 6:10-18 (The Armor of God). Mueller, a past superintendent of Holy Cross, has been reassigned by the Bishop Daniel Thomas of the Diocese of Toledo to Epiphany of the Lord Parish in east Toledo beginning July 1.

 Photo courtesy of Holy Cross Catholic School

