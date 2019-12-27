Approximately 30 members of Mount Calvary Lutheran Church in Antwerp gathered to spread some Christmas cheer on Monday. The church collected items throughout December for the Richland Place/PATH center in Defiance and delivered these goods, along with monetary donations for this organization. Participants also served meals and shared in Christmas caroling with the families.
