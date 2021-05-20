Rev. Jim Morman, who is currently serving as parochial administrator of St. John Catholic Church in Defiance, will be the guest speaker at the Mother Teresa Respect for Life event at St. John’s, 510 Jackson Ave., May 25, at 7 p.m.
Morman will speak about respect for life from the vantage point of the role of the Blessed Virgin Mary as a person of faith, trust and hope, and of St. Joseph, a faithful support at her side, covering particular issues of identity, relationship, decision-making, social pressure, beliefs, emotions and prayer.
There will be Mass prior to the event beginning at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 419-782-7778.
