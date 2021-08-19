Family Christian Center, located at 1832 E. Second St. in Defiance, will host its annual Missions Sunday on Sunday during its 10 a.m. service.
This year’s guests include: Haroon Bhatti, Chris and Andrea Boeyink and Pastors Syd and Liz Doyle.
Bhatti is originally from Pakistan, but now resides in California where he links up with over a dozen churches in Pakistan, while maintaining a church in his hometown for immigrants and other internationals.
His family relocated to the U.S. when valid threats were made against their lives for the work they did.
Chris and Andrea have been a part of Cru (Campus Crusade for Christ) for the past 15 years, and work on the Defiance College and Northwest State Community College campuses, where their work is primarily evangelical.
The two are now beginning a new club at Siena Heights University in Adrian, Mich.
Syd and Liz, meanwhile, are from Nations Light Ministries. Recently the couple participated in an International Tea in Bloomfield Hills, Mich. where more than 50 different nationalities were represented.
God continues to bring opportunities for them to minister to not only other nations, but also to those who have emigrated here and live in the greater Dearborn area.
Liz started the organization, “She Leads Michigan,” two years ago to honor and unite Christian women leaders who share Godly values and work hard, but may never be recognized for their endeavors.
The national launch for the ministry will be held in early October in Washington, D.C.
Other highlights will be a testimony from a church member who was led to Christianity by an American missionary while living in a village in Liberia.
A short video presentation will be shown from Life Impact Ministries, a rescue ministry for trafficked and threatened children in Brazil and Thailand.
Special activities are also planned for children during the service. Information will be displayed and handouts available for everyone in the foyer.
All are welcome to meet the missionaries, and following the service a church picnic will be held at Bronson Park, weather permitting.
Family Christian Center currently supports nine different mission ministries that vary in scope and nations, with a mission trip to Mexico planned for a small group of people in November.
Over the past 17 years, people from the church have traveled overseas to help in missions and participate in ministry projects.
The main goal of Family Christian Center’s mission team is to support and engage with the missionaries they support and keep in communication with them so it remains personal and not remote.
The mission team members include: Edith Wuo, Mark and Rebecca Sanchez, and Dave and Sue Nofziger.
For more information, call 419-782-2100.
