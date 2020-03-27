PETTISVILLE — What started as a men’s Bible study, has grown into a full-fledged 501©3 ministry that has been a blessing to many in the Fulton County area.
From its humble beginnings, now being known as Pettisville Man Cave Ministries, this group is not only studying the world of God, it’s been putting it into practice by helping people in need with home projects, and by bringing in nationally known speakers to share inspirational message about their lives in Christ.
“It all started nine years ago with a Bible study on Wednesday nights in my basement,” began Scott Rupp, a founding member of Pettisville Man Cave Ministries, “with a group of guys who saw a need for a men’s Bible study. As it grew over the years, we started talking about needs in the community.
“We were seeing, unfortunately, people falling between the cracks, and as we talked about how something needed to be done, one of the guys said, ‘Why don’t we do something?’ continued Rupp, via a telephone interview. “So about six years ago we started our first projects for widows and people in need in the community.”
The original group of 10 men in the Bible study were all from Pettisville Missionary Church, but as they went out to do home projects for those in need, the group morphed into about 20 or so men from seven different churches coming together to do the projects.
Four years ago they came up with the name Pettisville Man Cave Ministries, and three years ago the ministry become a 501©3. As Rupp put it: “We decided it was a community thing, because we work together, we go to basketball games together, why not knock down denominational walls and build God’s kingdom together?”
Rupp still hosts a Bible study in his basement on Wednesday nights (which has been temporarily postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak), and the group features men in their 20s on up into the 70s. Rupp explained that most of the projects they do take place in the summer months, and almost all of them have been in Fulton County.
The first home project the group undertook was for a single woman who was suffering from cancer. Her property had become severely overgrown, and was in need of much work.
“Before we knew it, we had 50 guys plus youth there, representing seven different churches, doing an unbelievable amount of work together,” said Rupp. “It was an amazing experience, and blessing for everyone.”
As the number of projects has grown over the years, Rupp shared he didn’t always know where the money to do the projects would come from, but as word spread about what the group was doing, Rupp said, “Many local businesses have been very faithful to us. The money is always there, so we’ve learned to trust that God provides.”
Rupp explained he has watched God work through the men who come together to help others.
“We all know that guys don’t like to open up very much, but we’ve found when they’re working side-by-side with someone on a project, they will,” said Rupp. “We have guys who invite friends who don’t go to church, to come help on a project, and when they see how we operate, we start to build a relationship.
“It’s been amazing to see people who don’t know Christ, learn about Him, and we’ve seen many men who weren’t going to church, suddenly in the seats at a church wanting to know more about the Lord,” continued Rupp. “We’ve seen the same thing with some of the widows where we’ve done projects ... it’s been amazing.”
In addition to projects, Pettisville Man Cave Ministries began bringing in nationally known Christian inspirational speakers to the area, in an effort for local people to hear their stories, and to hear about the gospel of Christ.
“When we started doing the outreaches (bringing in inspirational speakers), that’s when we decided to become a 501©3,” said Rupp. “We saw where in the spring and fall, you could throw a stone and hit a church that was having a women’s conference, so we decided to try and bring in speakers that would interest men each fall.
“That was really the building blocks toward men’s ministry, but we opened it up to everyone (for free) because we know some guys wouldn’t come without their wives,” added Rupp. “The first speaker we had was (former) professional (WWE) wrestler Ted DiBiase ‘The Million Dollar Man.’ It went very, very well.”
Since bringing DiBiase to Pettisville High School four years ago, the ministry has welcomed former mafia boss turned Christian Michael Franzese; former Major League Baseball player Darryl Strawberry; and 9/11 survivor Sujo John to Founders Hall in Archbold to speak the past three Octobers.
On March 1, the ministry held its first-ever men’s only outreach at Pettisville Missionary Church when it welcomed former WCW wrestler Nikita Koloff to speak. Said Rupp: “It’s our plan moving forward to bring in a speaker for everyone each fall, and to do a men’s only outreach each spring.”
For the men of the ministry, the goal is share the good news of Christ with everyone they encounter.
“Our mission is, we are here to point men to God, men to men, and men to serve,” Rupp said. “We’re trying to make disciples of Jesus Christ. It’s important to read the Bible and to pray, but we’re also looking to help men have a relationship with Christ, and to put our feet to our faith.”
Anyone interested in learning more about the ministry can contact Rupp at 419-591-8805 or go to Pettisville Man Cave Ministries on Facebook.
