Toward the end of January, students and staff at Holy Cross Catholic School (HCCS) set a goal to create 1,000 paper cranes/doves in honor of, and in prayer for, those afflicted with illness. The idea came from the children’s book, “Sadako and the Thousand Paper Cranes.”
HCCS has announced it has reached its 1,000 cranes/doves goal, and members of the Student Lighthouse Team have been working on hanging the cranes/doves in the hallways of the school.
Laylah Burroughs, a Young 5s student at HCCS, shared making the cranes/doves has been a great project for everyone.
“It (the cranes/doves) makes people feel better because we’re praying for the people who are sick,” said Burroughs. “All the classes made the doves, all 1,000 of them. It took a long time, but the best part of making them was cutting them out.”
In addition to the cranes/doves project, one way HCCS is observing Lent is by raising money to help the United Way of Defiance County. Students and staff are also observing Lent through traditional prayer, fasting and almsgiving.
In order to raise money for the United Way of Defiance County, the school has set up donation buckets, one featuring “The Cat in the Hat” and the other featuring “The Lorax,” both creations of Dr. Seuss. (It is Dr. Seuss Week at HCCS and many schools around the country).
The bucket that receives the most money, will be the movie students at HCCS will get to see.
“This is just one way we can give back during Lent,” said Aileen Meyer, marketing director of HCCS. “Everyone at the school is doing something during Lent, whether it’s giving up something, praying and/or helping others, which is what we are called to do during the season.”
Said Burroughs: “I put money into ‘The Cat in the Hat,’ I’ve already seen ‘The Lorax.’ Our class is helping people (during Lent) because helping people brings us closer to Jesus.”
To learn more about HCCS, go to defianceholycross.org, or call 419-784-2021.
