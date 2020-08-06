In August of 1970, a young John McKay accepted a call to become pastor of Grace Bible Church in Defiance. It’s been 50 years since McKay brought his family, including his wife, Bonnie, to Defiance, but what hasn’t changed is the two still lead worship at the church, located at 2060 S. Jefferson Ave.
“The previous pastor here, a man named Maynard Tittle, a very fine, distinguished, holy, Godly man, had heard me preach, so he recommended us to the people here so we came to candidate,” said John. “He had accepted a call to Galion, so when we received a unanimous call here, it was quite thrilling.”
John and Bonnie met in the mid-1960s, when the two were attending Grace Theological Seminary in Lake Winona, Ind. At that time, Bonnie was attending seminary to study Hebrew, she was interested in Hebrew missions, and John had felt a call to attend seminary to become a pastor.
The two learned about each other right away, thanks to Bonnie’s job at the school.
“I met John the first day of seminary, I was selling syllabi at the office and I noticed how friendly he was,” said Bonnie. “During the first year, we got to know each other, but it was very casual. Our second year, John asked me out (John was also working as a biology teacher at Grace College after earning a Bachelor of Science in biological studies from the University of Dayton, and working on a masters degree from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine).”
Said John: “As sophomore advisor at Grace College, I was told I had to chaperone the Halloween party, and that I needed a date to chaperone the girls. I thought, I’ll ask Bonnie, my fellow seminarian.”
Said Bonnie: “When he asked me, I was on guard, because I was very independent. There was another girl at school, who I knew liked John, but I needed to borrow a pair of slacks from her. I told her, ‘Don’t worry, he’s just asking me because I know the college students.’ But once we had that time together, we were pretty set ... we were engaged by April.”
The two were married on Aug. 5, 1966, graduated from seminary in 1968 and took a call to Bowling Green before coming to Defiance in 1970. The two have three children, Doug, a pastor and math teacher in Fort Myers, Fla.; Debbie Achtyes, a cardiology nurse at Mercy Defiance Clinic; and Kathy Ellen Purdy, who passed away in 2008. They have seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Now 50 years later, they still enjoy leading worship (Bonnie teaches a women’s bible study), and they are thrilled to be working for the Lord.
“I tell people, ‘They really like me in this congregation, or they don’t know how to get rid of me,’” laughed John, who earned a doctorate from Trinity College of the Bible and Theological Seminary in Newburgh, Ind. “But, we’re not ready to quit, we’re in it for the duration. As long as we’re able to minister we feel like we should minister here. Bonnie is a wonderful Bible teacher, she has women in her Bible class who are zealous to know the word and be holy.”
Said Bonnie: “Through the years people have come and gone, of course, and at the same time we think, ‘Why does there have to be so much division?’ We think that every church should have a unique ministry that meets the need of some people. I believe because the Lord had directed us in Bible study, and to teach what the Bible says. That’s what is called doctrine, some people don’t like that word, but it means to teach what the Bible teaches us.”
From 1981-2013, Grace Bible Church ran Grace Academy, a parochial school in which Bonnie served as principal and wore several other hats. Their three children, and many others, were taught a religious curriculum that included many teachers who gave of their time and talents to teach core subjects.
“We started with six children, three of them were ours, and as the kids got older we expanded,” said Bonnie. “It evolved into a K-12 school, with many wonderful teachers who not only taught core subjects, but many electives. It was simple, but our kids knew discipline, were taught morality and love of God.”
John shared that’s the same approach they take today in leading Grace Bible Church.
“Our people trust the Lord, they know there is a heaven and they know faith in the blood of Christ means total forgiveness of their sins,” said John. “Our people die well and die peacefully because they know all those things. When we teach them ethics, the morals and doctrine of the Bible, they make good decisions in their lives.”
Bible study is held on Sundays at Grace Bible Church at 9:30 a.m. led by Pastor Walt Seevers (who is next in line to lead the church), with worship starting at 10:30 a.m.
For more information, call 419-784-4702.
