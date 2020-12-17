Third-grade students in Dawn Rohn’s class at Holy Cross Catholic School in Defiance have volunteered to make tie-blankets for local residents in need. Shown making a blanket are third graders, from left: Hannah McBride, Olivia Frankart, Valeny Trevino and Owen Monk.
