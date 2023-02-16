Last Saturday, the K of C Hall was packed for the Holy Cross Catholic School (HCCS) reverse raffle dinner in which guests were treated to food, drink and of course — magic.
This year’s raffle dinner, an annual fundraising event for scholarships to HCCS, featured special guest Krendl Magic, magician, illusionist and entertainer.
Upon arrival, guests checked in and were escorted to their assigned table. These tables were individually decorated by its given host or hostess who had free reign to portray the theme to their best imagination.
There were many creative displays, all pulling from the realm of fantasy. There was everything from Harry Potter to Disney to unicorn, as well as depictions of the traditional rabbit-in-a-hat trick.
There were 28 tables in total and most sat 8-12 people per table.
If guests had paid for a VIP ticket, they were handed a “wand voucher” when they checked in. This voucher, which they could cash in before the festivities, allowed them to go to a station called the “Magic Boutique” and visit a table with special wands laid out on a wooden wheel.
Guests would be informed to spin the wheel and wherever the bejeweled “magic eye” landed, that was the wand for them. Participants were informed that this phenomena was the wand essentially “choosing” them, a reference to the literary world of Harry Potter.
Guest experiences differed from table to table, but one shared entertainment factor was Krendl. The magician was present as guests settled before the 6 p.m. dinner service. He would work the floor and give a preview of his talents, keeping the mood of mystic wonder alive before the real show.
Sweetwater catered the event and staff worked continuously to keep the couple hundred people present well-fed. Even before the dinner service at 6 p.m., appetizers were flying out from the kitchen as zealous guests helped themselves to bruschetta and spinach dip.
Dinner service was buffet-style, but did not disappoint with its selection of meats, pastas and rolls which was also kept plentiful for people to feast on. Afterward, there was an abundance of sweets made by K.C. Creations for people to choose from.
As this was a fundraising event, there were a few stations in which guests could peruse to give to the cause. First up, there was a long table of prizes on display at entrance of the hall. These prizes were a part of the ticket raffle portion of the event. Some of these prizes included a charcuterie board set, full collection of Harry Potter books and HP-themed goodies, a chocolate fountain, train toy set, handmade wood works and much, much more.
Every annual fundraiser, HCCS students create class projects in their art class to be auctioned off at the evening. Some of these projects were stained windows, inked bowls, art collages and a hand-painted connect-four game. There was a special abstract art piece by Yashi, HCCS’s therapy dog, on display as well.
Another event was sponsored by Stambaugh Jewelers. Located at the Magic Boutique, attendees had the opportunity to buy a small silver-wrapped box for $50. These boxes contained earrings inside. However, one of the 50 boxes was empty and whoever received the empty box, would receive a necklace that retailed at about $750. Buyers were instructed to not open their boxes until later, as they would all open them together to discover the winner.
HCCS experienced a pretty successful night in regard to the raffle events that was organized. All raffle tickets and boxes were sold by 7 p.m. and the giving spirit kept giving even during the main event, the reverse raffle.
Every tenth person called and eliminated at the reverse raffle, which occurred at the end of the evening, would receive a $25 consolation prize. However, unexpected happenings occurred during this event.
When emcee Rick Small was announcing eliminations, his own name came up. Small was one of the tenth people drawn and was to be given $25. However, Small declared that he would be returning the prize money and gave it back to the school.
HCCS marketing director, Aileen Meyer, then revealed something to the audience. Apparently, there was an anonymous donor who said he or she would match whoever gave their money back. This made Small’s $25 return into a $50 return.
This caused a chain of doubled donations to occur. One after another, $25 winners would return their prize money to the school.
It was announced that as of Wednesday Holy Cross Catholic School raised $32,000 during the event.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.