St. John Lutheran Church in Defiance will celebrate Pastor Donald Luhring at all four of its services this weekend following news of his retirement after 52 years in ministry.
Luhring has served as pastor at St. John Lutheran for the past 37 years, first as associate pastor from 1983-89, and then as senior pastor from 1989-present. The church will honor him at its church service on Saturday at 5:30 p.m., and at all three services on Sunday at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.
“My joys in ministry have been the same these many years, good people in the congregation, lots of opportunities to relate to people in their time of need, and a chance to minister to them,” said Luhring, who is unsure if he will be in attendance at any of the services due to health reasons. “I’ve always, always enjoyed serving as pastor here (at St. John Lutheran). I hope I feel well enough to attend at least one of the services this weekend.”
Dr. Rev. Kevin Wilson, president of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod Ohio District, has sent a letter message in honor of Luhring’s service during his career. Recorded messages from past pastors who served at St. John Lutheran with Luhring will be shared during services this weekend.
In addition, a car parade in front of Luhring’s house will be held Sunday at 3:30 p.m.
Luhring is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Victor Luhring of Freeland, Mich. He attended St. John Lutheran Day School in Midland, Mich., two years at Midland High School, and two years at Michigan Lutheran Seminary in Saginaw, Mich. Michigan Lutheran Seminary was a high school for preparing men and women for full-time church work in the Lutheran Church. Requirement for entry was four years of Latin and three years of German.
He went on to attend Concordia Junior College in Milwaukee, Wis., and Concordia Senior College in Fort Wayne, graduating in 1964. He attended Concordia Seminary in St. Louis, and graduated in 1968.
His year of vicarage was spent at Trinity Lutheran Church in Whittier, Calif.
After graduation from seminary, Luhring entered the graduate program at Union Theological Seminary in Richmond, Va., and completed the master’s program of Group Dynamics and Old Testament studies in the spring of 1969.
He served at Grace Lutheran Church in Richmond, Va., for one year.
His first call was to Our Saviour Lutheran Church in Monticello, Ind., where he initiated the Kennedy Evangelism Program, the Bethel Bible Series training and the Stephen Ministry program.
He served for 14 years as a pastor there, before being called to St. John Lutheran Church in Defiance, where he was installed as an associate pastor on June 12, 1983.
During his 37 years at St. John Lutheran, Luhring has officiated 973 baptisms, 127 marriages, 596 funerals and many confirmations.
Luhring continued pastoral ministry with Monday evening calling and visitation, the training of Bethel Bible Series teachers, and developing a Stephen Ministry training for the laity. After the retirement of Pastor David Koenig in 1989, Luhring became senior pastor and completed the Lutheran Church Missouri-Synod Pastoral Leadership Institute, a three-year program.
“I will miss the opportunities to minister to so many people week in and week out, it’s going to be a big change to my personal schedule,” said Luhring on what he will miss in retirement. “As I talked to other pastors who have retired, that’s one of the things they said they had to adjust to, not being in the same routine they were used to doing.
“I can certainly see there will be a rescheduling of my priorities, including getting reintroduced to my wife,” joked Luhring. “I haven’t thought too far ahead about what I will do in retirement, I am open to suggestions, but right now I’m trying to adjust to the fact that I won’t be going into the office. I will miss seeing my secretary, our team at the church and Pastor (Kurt) Mews (who has been elevated to senior pastor). He’s been very helpful.”
Taking a moment to reflect on his time in ministry, Luhring said: “It’s been a real joy and opportunity to serve our Lord. The fact that I did this for so many years, I’m just very, very appreciative of that.”
Luhring and his wife, Faye, (a native of Woodburn, Ind.) were married August 20, 1966. The Luhrings have four children: Cheryl, Defiance; Curtis, Charlotte; and Cynthia and Cory, Columbus.
