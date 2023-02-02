St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 400 Wayne Ave., is hosting a Valentine’s Day dinner as a fundraiser for The House of Ruth.
This event is open to the entire community. It begins on Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14) at 5:30 p.m., and the theme is “Love is Yours This Valentine’s Day.” It will be an evening packed with fellowship, food, inspiration and purpose.
It is open to everyone: singles, married, dating, etc. While there will be a gourmet meal with desserts, there is no set cost. A “love offering” is all that is asked.
After expenses, all the money that is raised will go to The House of Ruth operated by the Center for Child and Family Advocacy.
This is a domestic violence shelter that provides safe housing for women and children who are victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking.
St. Paul’s UMC will also be hosting a special guest speaker, Rev. Dr. Mitch Arnold who pastored in the United Methodist Church for over 35 years. He also served as a professor at Ohio Northern University for many years. He and his wife, Lynn, will be joining all for the evening, sharing an inspirational Valentine’s Day message.
The gourmet meal will include slow roasted pork tenderloin with a blackberry honey glaze, a baked potato, vegetable and dinner roll. There will also be a chocolate fountain and special desserts. The tables will be set with care and the room decorated for the occasion.
Those who would like to join in the fellowship and support this mission are asked to RSVP to the church office at 419-782-3751.
Seating is limited, so reservations are encouraged as soon as possible. The plan is for the doors to open at 5:30 p.m., with dinner served at 6 p.m. and the event concluding at approximately 7:30 p.m.
Remember this is a community wide event open to all.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.