CECIL — The tabernacle and lamb statue that was stolen from a Catholic church 20 years ago was recovered and respectfully buried at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery this past Saturday.
Two decades ago, on April 3, 2002, someone broke into St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Junction, and stole a metal, gold-plated tabernacle and concrete lamb statue.
According to the police report, the wood structure that encased the tabernacle was “completely torn apart and destroyed.” The perpetrator had forcibly removed it from the wall and it fell apart. The report noted that most of the damage and vandalism occurred in the area the tabernacle was held.
Lt. Matt McDougall stated that no one was ever officially charged with the crime. However, Paulding Sheriff Jason Landers revealed that law enforcement officers received a tip from a confidential informant.
This informant told officers that the thief had thrown the objects over a bridge on Road 123 and into Flat Rock Creek. This was not noted on the official report.
However, local resident Sue Arend, a parishioner of the neighboring church in Paulding, Divine Mercy Catholic Church, got wind of this information and just so happened to live fairly close to the area.
From her recollection, Arend said that the sheriff’s office had initially went out on boats and probed the creek for the missing items, but were unable to locate them.
Although she considers Divine Mercy her designated parish, she had attended mass and services at St. Mary’s before. She felt that she needed to look for it, especially considering the spiritual importance the tabernacle holds in the Catholic church.
Arend relayed that the tabernacle carries a ciborium that holds the communion host, a vital part of the Catholic faith’s tradition when receiving the Eucharist during mass. It is Catholic belief that the host is the body of Christ.
Therefore, whenever the water levels would lower, Arend would go out on walks near the creek or take a ranger ride and search for the missing tabernacle and statue. She would do this periodically for 20 years.
Then, on July 4 of this year, the creek lowered once again. Arend went out and swore she could see something in the water. She asked her son-in-law, Alex Stoller, to help her get it out.
They thought it was some kind of fireproof safe box, but once Stoller was able to pry the 75-pound item out of the creek bed, Arend immediately knew that it was the missing tabernacle from 20 years ago.
The box had endured 20 years of flooding and the door had rusted off and fallen in, which they also recovered. Arend said that the ciborium had adhered itself to the door, almost “like barnacles on a ship.”
She said that she then noticed something else peeking out from the waters, staring where they had pulled the tabernacle from. It was the missing lamb statue. Its ears were damaged, but the overall shape and look was undoubtedly that of a lamb. Arend said she was amazed that it survived the 20 foot drop off the bridge.
After the discovery was made, she tracked down the priest that presided over St. Mary’s when the theft happened. Father Herman Scherger was retired now and his church is no longer active.
St. Mary’s was one of 17 northwest Ohio Catholic churches confirmed to be closed by the Diocese of Toledo in 2005. It ran as a chapel for a couple of years, but it shut down completely in 2007.
The retired priest is in a hospice care facility now with a caretaker. Arend said the message has been delivered to Scherger that the objects have finally been recovered.
Arend had also reached out to her priest, Father Ammanniti, to inform him of her discovery and asked him if he could retrieve them for proper disposal.
It is Catholic tradition that religious items (especially those that have been blessed), when broken or damaged, are disposed of by fire or buried in church grounds or a Catholic cemetery.
Hence, the tabernacle was respectfully buried in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, 20 years after it disappeared.
“In the Catholic church, this year was declared the year of the Eucharist revival,” Arend said, drawing an ironic connection on the timing of the discovery.
She felt like it was fate that her decades-long search came to an end now.
