CLEVELAND — Two local women attended a recent monumental ordaining ceremony here for Ohio Episcopalians.
On Nov. 19, 2022, Rev. Anne B. Jolly of Deerfield, Ill. was elected as bishop coadjutor of the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio during its 206th annual convention.
Jolly was one of three nominees selected to potentially succeed Bishop Mark Hollingsworth Jr. She has been the Rector of St. Gregory’s in Deerfield, Ill., for six years and the president of the Standing Committee in the Diocese of Chicago since 2019. She has also served at Good Shepherd in Austin, Texas, St. Paul’s in Chattanooga, Tenn. and Christ Church in Greenville, S.C.
In the second ballot of the 2022 election, she was the one to receive the majority of votes and was set to inherit Hollingsworth Jr.’s position after his retirement.
On April 29, Jolly was officially ordained and consecrated as the first female and 12th bishop in the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio at the Cleveland Public Auditorium. The service was presided over by Bishop Michael Curry, the top-ranked bishop of the national Episcopal church. Curry was elected in 2015 and also gave a sermon at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.
Locals in Defiance traveled to witness the moment. Cathy Mikula and Mary Beth Snider of Grace Episcopal Church attended the ceremony, a trip Mikula admitted was sort of a whim for the two women, but they thoroughly enjoyed the experience.
It was Mikula and Snider’s first time attending an ordination and consecration of a bishop. They felt there were a couple of factors that made this particular one monumental.
First, that Bishop Jolly is Ohio’s first female Episcopal diocesan bishop and secondly, the presence of a high rank bishop, Bishop Curry. These two factors combined made for a very impactful event for them, and Curry’s sermon was definitely a highlight.
“Because I’ve never been to one, I wasn’t sure exactly what was going to happen. ... Once Bishop Curry started talking, you just got excited. It was emotional because he was just on fire. He had everyone’s attention, and I can’t explain it because he was just so amazing. After hearing him speak, it was like ‘okay send me out there, let me do the lord’s work!,’” Snider explained about her first impressions.
“It was in some ways just overwhelming to have that many bishops present because there were, I think, 30 some bishops present from across the United States,” Mikula retold her experience. “It was very moving, very emotional. I shed some tears at some points and laughed at others. It was a whole range of emotions, but spiritually it just hit me.”
Although Bishop Jolly is not the first female Episcopalian bishop nationally, for Ohio it is a first. For Mikula, who was born and raised in the Episcopal church, witnessing Bishop Jolly’s ordination made quite the impression.
“I’ve seen (the church) from where girls could not even serve as acolytes to where now we have a female bishop. There have been lots of changes,” she commented. “The Episcopal Church is a very open, very accepting church. So it’s good to see a female, especially in Ohio, being selected for that role.”
Snider felt much of the same pride of the church’s openness to not only women, but all people. She spoke of her admiration of Bishop Jolly, revealing that she was just a deacon in 2013 and has risen the ranks quickly.
“So she really is someone who really cares about the church and the people and she did speak a little and she seemed really sincere,” Snider commented. “It was just wonderful to see a woman be in that kind of position, and I think it’s important for people to know that it doesn’t have to be men who run everything. Women have the capability.”
When asked what this meant for the future of the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio, Mikula responded, “it will be a time of change. She will be very different than Bishop Hollingsworth because of the experience she brings to the table. And I think — from what little I saw or know — she has a wealth of experience in areas that maybe Bishop Hollingsworth didn’t. Which is fine because he had a wealth of experience that she doesn’t as well. I think her approach will be gentle and strong, and I’m looking to find out.”
“I think this is just something that is going to make it (the church) stronger,” said Snider.
She went on to say that there are always a few individuals not happy about big changes like this, but she hasn’t heard a single grumbling in their local congregation here in Defiance.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.