EDGERTON — When people drive by Hitchcock Farms on 06429 Williams County Road A near here they will spot among the soybean fields, something a little peculiar — mailboxes spread out in a calculated manner, surrounded by wildflowers and all sorts of plant life running amok.
From a passerby’s eye, it may be unrecognizable. However, this patch of wild land is actually an articulately crafted labyrinth made by 75-year-old Janet Hitchcock herself.
Labyrinths have been used as spiritual outlets for centuries in various religions from Christianity to Buddhism. They are known as walking meditations and encourage people who pass through them to open their minds, hearts and souls for contemplation.
“My favorite part of any labyrinth,” Hitchcock shared, “whether it’s this one or any other one, is that there is something about breathing and movement that allows you to free your mind. In the labyrinth, you don’t have to pay attention to where you’re going, There’s only one path. There are no choices. Your mind can wander and in that wandering ... that is when you can start letting go.”
Hitchcock has always held a great love for labyrinths and what they do for people. She was a part of a traveling ministry with a close friend in which they would visit various churches across the United States and build a floor labyrinth for people to walk through.
This floor labyrinth was fairly large, about “the size of a banquet hall,” according to Hitchcock, and there were a multitude of stations along the way for people to stop at.
Participants had a CD they could pop into a portable CD player and listen to as they went from table to table of tasks. It was a recording of a meditation tailored to the labyrinth and was called “The Christian Prayer Path.”
The two friends had spent five or six years doing this until Hitchcock’s friend moved away. Their floor labyrinth was then passed on to a church in Florida.
Back home, Hitchcock missed the experiences brought on by the labyrinth and wanted to make one for her hometown as well. She started planning it out in 2019 and then in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic caused everyone to stay home and isolate, Hitchcock decided that then was the perfect time to start building.
Her husband, Jim, gave her a piece of their soybean fields to transform to her heart’s content. However, Hitchcock could not have predicted how much math went into mapping out a labyrinth.
“Figuring out how to turn a soybean field into a very specific measured pathway — that required lots of mathematical skills,” she admitted.
She used lines of rope to create the shape she wanted and went through lots and lots of graph paper to get her dimensions correct. The mathematical process and figuring out the logistics was very entertaining for her. The physical aspect, however, was not.
“I about killed my back with the rototiller,” she laughed.
There was also the challenge of moving tons of rocks for the space. It was trying work for a woman with mobility issues, but Hitchcock loved every step of the process.
“Because I knew what it was going to be in the end,” she explained. “If you do it as a spiritual exercise, then it’s like you’re making holy ground. It’s prayer, and the whole thing was done prayerfully. There was something very healing about moving two tons of rock and forming them into a circle.”
Hitchcock’s labyrinth is dynamic in nature. She is always adding to it. Just last year, wildflowers were planted and now they have bloomed this season. She is currently enjoying some of the late blooms, as well as some plants like Queen Anne’s Lace (which used to get weeded frequently when they were using the space for crops).
A friend of hers has donated a bird bath, which is now the central point of the labyrinth, and the director of a homeless center in Bryan gifted a white stone bench after Hitchcock held a successful baking fundraiser for them.
A unique thing about this attraction, however, is the mailboxes previously mentioned. These mailboxes can be opened and messages found inside. People have the option to read them to have a guided meditation as they journey down the path.
Hitchcock comes up with the written phrases herself and decides on an overall theme. Currently, the messages are focused around Jesus’ sayings.
She encourages local people to write their own messages for the labyrinth and share them with her. She has a friend who does not profess to be Christian and has a strong yoga discipline. She has written a yoga meditation for Hitchcock’s garden. Hitchcock described it as “very spiritual and reflective,” and she plans to incorporate the meditation in the fall when the weather is cooler to practice outside yoga.
Another friend of hers will be writing a fairy garden meditation as well, something that differs from the yoga and Jesus themes. She encourages such creativity, and invites anyone to write a meditation if it aligns with the labyrinth garden’s intentions.
“I am always interested in other people’s perspectives,” Hitchcock divulged.
“I think it’s so so important for us to understand that anybody’s religion has something to offer us. While it might not seem to fit with my perception of what my religion means to me — my religion believes in one god and that god made all of us and loves all of us. Those other religions that aren’t my Christian religion have to be just as important to God, and I think they all have something to teach us, just as we have something to teach them. If we could learn to talk to each other and listen without judging, without preconceived notions, with just honest intentions, with learning and growing, we wouldn’t be in the mess that we are in.”
Hitchcock strongly believes that anyone, no matter what they profess to believe or not believe in, can and will find a connection by walking the labyrinth.
Her strongest hope for visitors is to find a sense of peace and clarity.
“[I hope] whatever it is that is in your heart, that you take it into this walk with you. Out into the open air, out into a place of quiet, where you have decided to dedicate maybe an hour of your time. To hold that pain, that loss, before God, before whoever or whatever you call that thing that’s bigger than you, hold that and allow it to be set free. Leave it in the middle, in the boxes. Leave it in the bowl in the center. There’s so much healing that can be had if you’re willing to speak it out loud and set it free,” she expressed.
“The Labyrinth” at Hitchcock Farms is always open to visitors, and there is no fee to walk the path. Hitchcock called it a “grace-filled honor” to be able to provide a meditative sanctuary for the tired and the broken that is relatively quiet. After all, she said, the countryside is never truly silent. There is life all around — right down to the baby grasshoppers hidden in the thistle and clover.
