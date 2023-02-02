When Stacie Fedderke envisioned her future, she never thought it would be what it currently is — serving Defiance County’s furriest residents.
Fedderke grew up in Defiance, close to Sherwood. Growing up, she was always surrounded by animals due to her mother’s penchant for taking in rescues. She spent much of her time living with animals, caring for animals and often saving them too.
Fedderke always held a strong sense of faith and was a student at Living Word Christian School in Stryker. After graduating, she went on to become an EMT, keeping to her spirit and desire to help others. She continued to care for animals deeply, visiting the humane society whenever she could.
Eventually, Fedderke found herself working at the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office. It was there where she began to truly realize what kind of lives the creatures in her county were experiencing.
“There weren’t a lot of animal cases being prosecuted,” she admitted. “They would go in and take animals, but nothing would happen to the people.”
One particular case that stuck with her dealt with horses. They were stuck in mud and had been on their side for days. The situation was so bad, there was no saving the creatures. They had to be euthanized. She does not remember what happened to the owners, if anything happened at all.
Fedderke stayed at the sheriff’s office for about 19 years. Then she transferred to the dog warden’s office, where she was able to go out on humane calls.
However, in 2017 the Fort Defiance Humane Society became under investigation for alleged mishandling of funds and animals. According to Fedderke, many of them were being euthanized.
The situation called for a big cleanup at the humane society and all new employees were brought in, board members and all. It was at this time that Fedderke came upon the opportunity to become its humane and animal care director, working alongside Lisa Weaner, the executive director.
“Never in a million years would I have seen it go in this direction,” she admitted about the career change.
“But it’s His plan, not mine, and His timing.”
Fedderke divulged that it was definitely a huge leap of faith to leave the career she had been doing for over two decades. She said she left a job with good benefits, decent pay and a decent schedule for one where she works seven days a week for no less than 10 hours each day. However, it was never about what she got out of this, but rather what differences she could make in the lives of those great and small.
Fedderke considers this mission her calling — a God-given purpose.
“He (God) always has placed a love for animals in my heart. He grants you the desire of the heart and my desire is to make sure animals are cared for,” she conveyed.
There are moments that get tough in this line of work and moments Fedderke has felt tested. However, she said that in picturing the end game, she can stay rational.
“I can do all things through Christ who gives me strength, always. That is the base of everything I do,” she emphasized.
Fedderke is proud to boast that since she and her team have taken over Fort Defiance Humane Society, less than 1% of animals that come to the facility are euthanized. To her, it is one of the biggest accomplishments.
