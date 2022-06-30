Pastor Jim Brehler of St. John United Church of Christ (UCC) recently embarked upon a pilgrimage to Alabama with other UCC members from across Ohio and surrounding areas to visit various historical sites relevant to the civil rights movement.
Organized by the Living Water Association, which is the northeast Ohio sector of UCC, Brehler first heard about the event through an anti-racism network Zoom meeting. He spoke to his congregation about the desire to attend and they wholeheartedly supported him in going.
Called the Peace and Justice Pilgrimage, the trip was the first of its kind for this region. Twenty-six individuals participated in the journey, the majority of them from the Living Water Association.
Brehler sought to seek a better understanding of the history of racism in the U.S., as well as uncover hidden racist attitudes that he might have been harboring, unaware.
Brehler hails from Detroit, and was just seven years old when the infamous race riots occurred in the city. Racism in the U.S. is something he feels is very much a current issue, and not an ancient past event in a textbook.
With that said, what Brehler encountered on his journey was beyond what he and his fellow travelers could fathom.
The pilgrimage began on Tuesday, June 14 in Montgomery, Ala. with a tour of the Confederate White House. There, Brehler saw a replica of an old newspaper that read “Jefferson Davis, A Great Patriot.” Davis was the president of the Confederacy.
“Those words jarred my senses,” Brehler wrote in a reflective post.
His senses continued to be rattled, especially during a tour led by Michelle Browder, who operates “More than Tours.” Browder guided the group through the hidden history of Montgomery.
The work of J. Marion Sims, who is referred to as the “father of Gynecology,” was one such example of history that Browder shed light upon.
She revealed to Brehler’s group that Sim conducted many of his medical research on enslaved women. The surgeries he performed on their bodies were done without anesthesia, and against their will.
There is a statue of Sims on the State Capital grounds, which was erected in 1939. In all of his scientific records, only three slaves were specifically mentioned in his writings. Browder, who is also an artist and an activist, created a monument to honor those three women. She calls it the “The Mothers of Gynecology.”
The group went to the Equal Justice Initiative Legacy Museum and the Southern Poverty Center. These two places, Brehler revealed, were very emotionally draining and some in the group were even brought to tears by what they saw.
They were meant to see the National Memorial for Peace and Justice, also known as the Lynching Memorial, later that day, but the group needed time to process all the information they had previously taken in.
“Part of the purpose of this pilgrimage was to help us realize all the stories that we weren’t typically brought up with and hadn’t learned in our school system,” Brehler said. “The purpose wasn’t to make us feel guilty or bad about what happened. It was just to remember, so we don’t allow those kinds of things that happened to be repeated ... . All of this stuff that happened to Black people, it was legal — it was according to the law... . That could still happen again.”
Throughout this experience, he and others discussed what the faith response was to the things they had observed.
The transatlantic slave trade, Jim Crow, mass incarceration, the Montgomery Bus Boycott — where was God during all of this? This was the question they had pondered upon.
The lack of intervention of God in the face of horrors and tragedies, manmade or otherwise, was a topic of discussion. When questioned about this, Brehler asked rhetorically, “Does God intervene, or does God intervene in us as individuals? Are we God’s hands and feet in the world?”
“In terms of faith, what Jesus called the greatest commandment, which is to love God with your whole heart, your whole mind, your whole being and to love your neighbor as yourself,” Brehler began.
“Regardless of our size, our color, our ethnicity, the language we speak, who we love — we were all created in God’s image,” he said. “We have to continually bring that message to people and help them understand that we’re all human beings created in God’s image and we are called to love our neighbors as our self. And we can’t do that if we discriminate and oppress people because of how they live, who they love, the color of their skin, the language they speak, the country they come from.
“It’s important to know the histories and connect that to our faith traditions to encourage people to recognize each other’s humanity and recognize each other as children of God,” Brehler added.
Brehler expressed how so many Christians, to him, are overtly focused on salvation in the next life. However, what Jesus spoke a lot about was salvation in this life — about the importance of forming interpersonal relationships in community.
“Salvation in the next life? Yes, that’s important — but it begins here and now,” he emphasized.
