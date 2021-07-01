First Presbyterian Church of Defiance, and St. John United Church of Christ of Defiance, have partnered to collect school supplies for 150 backpacks for area elementary and middle school students, with a focus on the Defiance City Schools lists.
The collection is taking place now through July 17, with distribution slated July 24 from 1-4 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church. Those needing backpacks will take a backpack and fill it with supplies based on the class list for their grade.
Donations of supplies can be left at either church.
There is a “Big Yellow Bus” at the Fourth Street side of First Presbyterian Church, located at 501 on Washington Ave., in which donations can be dropped off. A working list of supplies is also available there (the bus will be emptied every day). Monetary gifts toward supplies can be left in the First Presbyterian mailbox at the main entrance in the back of the church.
The teachers from Defiance Elementary School and Defiance Middle School have recommended brands that stand the test of time and usage, with those noted on the lists.
Anyone interested in helping stuff backpacks can call 419-782-2781 or 419-782-4176.
The list of recommended items include: Crayola colored pencils, 24 count; Elmer’s glue sticks; bottles of glue; Ticonderoga #2 pencils, 30 pack or less; Fiskars pointed scissors; Fiskars larger pointed scissors, 7-8 inch; Ziploc style bags, quart size (no sliders), gallon size (no sliders), snack size; ear buds; index cars, 100 count; highlighters; large pink erasers; colored plastic pocket folders; black and white composition notebooks, wide ruled; Expo dry erase markers, black, thin or thick; plastic school boxes; zippered fabric pencil/supply pouches with holes for a three-ring binder; and toothbrush (with holder) and paste (Dollar Tree kid size for prekindergaren-kindergarten).
