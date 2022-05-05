The Defiance County chaplain program has been around for a handful of decades, lending hand and ear whenever they are called — not only to victims of trauma, but to those who find themselves as witnesses to it as well.
The program began somewhere between 1985-86, according to Sheriff Doug Engel of Defiance County. At that time, the active sheriff, David Westrick, had implemented a singular chaplain for Defiance who would serve an allotted term before a new one was appointed.
Engel reported that the chaplain was called in primarily for death messages, but when he was elected and took over Westrick’s position in 2017, he wanted to expand on the chaplain’s duties.
“I saw the need for it being more than just death messages,” Engel explained. “In today’s society, the officers and firemen are under so much pressure to do the right thing and the burden of doing their job and having family lives. We recognize the hardships with that and our chaplains have been great to work with.”
Rev. Dave Brobston of St. Paul’s Lutheran defined the chaplain role as someone who “handles spiritual needs of the agency and of the community as needed. That covers everything from death to mental health, all the way down the scale.”
Brobston is one of four chaplains in the Defiance area. The other chaplains are Brad North, chaplain of primarily Hicksville; Ron Monteith, pastor of First Baptist Church; and Tim Lucas, pastor of First Apostolic Church.
With that said, a chaplain’s duties in Defiance fall on a spectrum. While it is true that the general public mostly sees chaplains during death notifications, North expanded, “I think that’s where people mostly see us, but that’s only a small percentage of what we do.”
A huge aspect of the role encompasses maintaining the mental and emotional well-being of not only civilians, but the officers within the agencies themselves.
Defiance Police Todd Shafer shared that “I’ve had multiple of my officers who have seen bad things, like trying to rescue somebody and it didn’t work out. I think people don’t realize that when they see badges — whether it be the star, the shield, or even the Maltese cross — they forget that we’re people too. And we need that outlet, that release, and that’s what the chaplaincy program provides us because there’s times that we’re just shaking our heads about how are we going to get through the next three, four, five, six hours while holding our self together to get to the next call?”
It is an undisputed fact that law enforcement and first responders encounter traumatic situations on a daily basis.
“They started using the term ‘trauma fatigue,’” Lucas elaborated, “Where it’s not necessarily the one big, traumatic thing, but dealing with it day after day ... .”
Monteith interjected, “In my officer wellness class I just went through, they said that your average person — civilian — will experience three crisis events in their life. Your average responder is 800.”
“It’s always a different scenario, it’s always a different outcome, and it just throws things out there,” Hicksville Police Chief Mark Denning added about the pace of traumatic events the police department has to process regularly.
In order to better combat things like trauma fatigue, survivor’s guilt and burnout, the chaplains in the Defiance program have a unique relationship with the officers in the county. They partake in “ride-alongs” and are even present on scenes, aiding in whatever way they are able to. That may involve diffusing a tense altercation, comforting a distraught civilian, or doing health check-ins with the officers themselves. The assumption that chaplains do not pass the yellow police tape is not true for this county and thus they are up front and personal with difficult situations at times.
With such a huge focus on mental well- being and helping others process such events, the chaplains undergo regular training and classes. They participate in the Buckeye State Sheriffs’ Association training and Engel pays for them to take classes with the International Chaplain Association as well.
While working as a chaplain for law enforcement they are non-denominational, however within their own denominations there is training completed regularly too.
It is a constant endeavor, and as members of the International Conference of Police Chaplains (ICPC) they had recently finished 13 hours of training as well.
The chaplains and chiefs believe that because they work closely together in the departments, they have been able to build a relationship of trust. There is an air of confidentiality that allows them to be open about the stress and troubles that plague them, and because they are sharing experiences there is a level of understanding as well.
“The chaplaincy is our safe haven — spiritually, physically, emotionally — that we can go to,” Shafer expressed.
“We know that they have our back at all times,” Denning added. “The hit that law enforcement has taken here in the last two years, we feel like we have nobody that is supporting us. But we know that with this program, we know that they have our backs and it doesn’t matter what the situation is, we know we can go to the chaplains.”
Lucas observed that the social stigma of mental health issues has been going away, but law enforcement had been behind the curve in “losing the stigma.”
Traditional law enforcement mentalities echo traditional gender stereotypes. Law enforcement officers are primarily men, and the social stigma when it comes to men and emotions is to suppress them and not allow them to affect their lives.
Thoughts like “I’m not a good cop if I can’t handle this” or “If I tell my chief, he’s going to think I can’t handle it and I’m going to be on desk duty” are common examples Lucas gave.
“I think our big sermon is it’s okay to not be okay,” he concluded.
The chaplains and chiefs agreed that mental well being is important to maintain and that keeping up with it helps prevent them from hurting themselves mentally or physically. It also affects how they handle their job, and with good mental health comes better job performances.
“Some of those people that get themselves in trouble that wear the badge are the ones that let that baggage build up,” Shafer said. “And who does it come out on? It comes out on the next traffic stop, it comes out on the next encounter with a drunk and disorderly subject. This helps alleviate that and takes some of that baggage off us and it keeps us still walking that straight, narrow line.”
The chaplains comfort people to the best of their ability but sometimes, there are people who do not have religion to fall back on for comfort.
“We’d like to say every one of our officers or first responders have a deep relationship with God because, you know, we’ve all been to hell and back,” Shafer admitted.
In situations where an individual is not particularly religious, the chaplains emphasize respect and little things that would not come off as intrusive to the person such as just keeping them informed on the situation or not allowing them to be isolated and contacting somebody for them.
“It is truly doing service at that moment,” Brobston said. “I don’t have to pray with somebody to be able to show them respect and love, and you do that by serving.”
When the group of chaplains and chiefs were questioned about why more regions do not utilize a chaplain program, Shafer surmised: “I think sometimes it’s misunderstood like as far as how a chaplaincy program can aid first responders because it’s so much looked at with the spiritual side only and they forget the other needs that can be provided and the other assistance.
Brobston reported that last year he and Sheriff Engel held a presentation to all 88 sheriffs in Ohio on the value added on the chaplain program in an effort to develop the program statewide.
