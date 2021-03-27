Living Stations of the Cross

The youth of St. Michael’s Ridge Catholic Church in rural Defiance will present the Living Stations of the Cross, Friday at 7 p.m. Shown are some of the cast, from left: Luke Harris as Simon; Craig Hoffman as a soldier; Brock Bailey as a soldier; Nolan Schafer as Jesus; Jacob Guisinger as a soldier; Remington Speiser as a soldier; and Joey Guisinger as Barabas.

 Photo courtesy of St. Michael's Ridge Catholic Church

The youth of St. Michael’s Ridge Catholic Church will present the Living Stations of the Cross, Friday at 7 p.m. at the church, located at 05480 Moser Road, in rural Defiance.

The production will depict Jesus on his journey to Calvary and his crucifixion. COVID-19 guidelines will be in place, and anyone unable to attend can live-stream the performance on the St. Michael’s Facebook page.

The cast for the production includes: Gabby Fabiano, Cole Commisso, Christian Commisso, Chase Commisso, Bryce Bailey, Brock Bailey, Wesley Maxwell, Ellie Rose, Kylee Okuley, Karli Okuley, Reagan Beilharz, Jordyn Beilharz, Addison Smith, Luke Harris and Craig Hoffman.

In addition, the production includes:, Emma Bailey, Nathan Sattler, Joey Guisinger, Jacob Guisinger, Rose Billing, Liv Mueller, Nolan Schafer, Remington Speiser, Dryden White, Trinitity Lauber, Lily Delaney and Jada Rau.

For more information, call 419-497-2161.

