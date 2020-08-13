Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, many churches in the Defiance six-county area have gone to live-streaming worship.
The following is a list of churches that have provided information about live-streaming opportunities. Although some churches are open for public worship again, many have decided to continue live-streaming services.
Area churches not listed that want to be added can contact Tim McDonough at at 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, or by sending an email to tmcdonough@crescent-news.com.
• St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Defiance, Sundays at 9:55 a.m. on Facebook.
• Xperience Church, Defiance, Sundays at 9 a.m, 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Facebook and YouTube.
• Defiance Church of the Nazarene, Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on Facebook.
• King’s Cross Church, Defiance, Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on Zoom or YouTube.
• Defiance Christian Church, Sundays at 10:30 a.m. at defiancechristian.org, click “DCC Watch,” on Facebook and YouTube.
• Free Christian Church of God, Continental, Sundays at 10:30 a.m. with select messages on Facebook.
• St. John United Church of Christ, Defiance, Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on Facebook.
• First Baptist Church, Defiance, Sundays at 10:30 a.m. at fbcdefiance.org, click “Watch Sunday Service.”
• Zion’s Lutheran Church, Defiance, Sundays at 9:45 a.m. at YouTube and zionslutheranchurch.com. Recorded worship can be found on DCTV on Sundays at 9 a.m. and Wednesday evenings at 6 p.m.
• St. John Catholic Church, Defiance, Sundays at 10 a.m. on Facebook.
• St. Paul Lutheran, Defiance, Sundays at 10 a.m. on YouTube and Facebook.
• St. John Lutheran Church, Defiance, Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. and Sundays at 11 a.m. on YouTube.
• St. Michael Catholic Church, Hicksville, Saturdays at 4 p.m. and Wednesday and Thursday at 8:30 a.m. on Facebook and YouTube (these services also will be available on the St. Mary, Edgerton and St. Joseph, Blakeslee, Facebook pages and YouTube).
• Divine Mercy Parish, Paulding, Payne and Antwerp, available daily on YouTube.
• Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, Defiance, Sundays at 11 a.m. on Facebook.
• Ayersville United Methodist and Trinity United Methodist, Defiance, combined worship service Sunday at 9 a.m. at ayersvillechurch.com and trinitydefiance.org.
• First Presbyterian Church, Paulding, Sundays at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook. The service also can be heard in progress, or later in the day, by calling 419-326-2342.
• Believer’s Church International, Defiance, Sundays at 10 a.m. Services also available on cable channel 19 at 1 p.m.
• First Church of God, Defiance, Sundays at 10 a.m. on Facebook and YouTube. Services will be posted at firstchurchdefiance.com after their completion.
• St. Mary Catholic Church, Defiance, Saturdays at 4 p.m. on Facebook.
• Poplar Ridge Church of the Brethren, Defiance, Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on Facebook.
• Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Okolona, Sundays at 10 a.m. on YouTube.
• St. John Lutheran Church, Napoleon, Sundays at 9 a.m. on YouTube.
• St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon, Sundays at 7:45, 9 and 11 a.m. on Facebook and YouTube.
• St. Augustine Catholic Church, Napoleon, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at 8:45 a.m.; Wednesdays at 6 p.m.; Sundays at 10 a.m. on Facebook.
• New Jerusalem Church, Defiance, Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on Facebook.
• St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Holgate, Sundays at 10:15 a.m. on Facebook and YouTube.
• Bethel Church, Defiance, Sundays at 10 a.m. on Facebook.
• Christ Community Church, Ridgeville Corners, 11 a.m. on Facebook.
