PAULDING — Paulding Elementary School will see the launch of LifeWise — Paulding Exempted this fall, that will provide character education to students.
Once a week, students will be escorted to the Paulding United Methodist Church fellowship hall during school hours to participate in interactive lessons about the Bible.
Each lesson relates a passage to a character trait the students are encouraged to practice in their families and communities.
The program will not only strengthen students’ character development and mental health, but will benefit educators’ efforts to build strong students in their classrooms.
Paulding Elementary students will have their first LifeWise lesson Sept. 7.
A total of 23 parents have already enrolled their kids in the program, and the leadership team expects enrollments to grow significantly as the school year approaches.
LifeWise Academy is a Released Time Religious Instruction (RTRI) program that provides character-focused, Bible-based education to public school students.
With parental permission, students are released from school during the day to attend classes that are off school property and privately funded.
LifeWise Academy has provided character transformation education to more than 1,500 students since its founding in 2018 and will expand to 28 schools by September.
Parents interested in enrolling their child/children in LifeWise — Paulding Exempted this fall, can contact local LifeWise director Traci Koenig, at 419-670-3159 or go to pauldingoh@lifewiseacademy.com.
Registration is also available online at lifewiseacademy.org/pauldingoh.
For additional information about LifeWise Academy, visit lifewiseacademy.org.
