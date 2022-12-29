A group from LifeWise Academy stands on the land that will host a building for the organization’s operations in Paulding. The board behind them depicts a 3D image of what the facility will look like upon construction.
PAULDING — It was announced on Wednesday that Paulding Exempted Character Academy (PECA) will be involved in creating some new homes for LifeWise Academy located in Paulding County.
The Paulding Exempted Character Academy is a 501c3 tax exempted organization that owns property in Paulding at the corner of Emerald Road and Caroline Street and in Oakwood at 315 First St.
The location in Paulding will be 2,300 square-foot in size and will facilitate two classrooms for grades K-12. The building in Oakwood will be 1,450 square-foot and will facilitate one classroom for grades K-6.
“The Paulding Exempted Character Academy is committed to building two buildings, one in Paulding and one in Oakwood to support Bible-based education which will be carried out by LifeWise Academy Paulding Exempted,” said Kevin Stahl, PECA president in a press release.
“PECA would like to recognize Robert and Gretchen Noneman for donating the property in Paulding and Rhonda Bakle for donating the Oakwood property in memory of her mother, Marge Kesler. We have already had substantial donations to support the projects, but this event marks the official campaign kickoff. If you would like to support the building projects, please reach out to a PECA board member for more information.”
