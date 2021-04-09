PAULDING — LifeWise Academy has announced that its Released Time Religious Instruction (RTRI) program will be available to students in grades K-5 at Paulding Exempted Village Schools starting in the fall of 2021.
According to LifeWise — Paulding Exempted director Traci Koenig, LifeWise Academy provides character-focused, bible-based education to public school students. With parental permission, students are released from school during the day to attend classes that are off school property and privately funded.
"Jeremy Laukhauf (field director of LifeWise Academy) presented information to the (Paulding) school board more than a year ago (February of 2019), but once the pandemic hit last March, momentum came to a screeching halt," said Koenig. "We started meeting again in September (2020) to get the ball rolling. It started rolling slowly, but once we hit January, it started rolling out of control.
"We kind of jokingly say as a leadership team, 'We're just trying to keep up with what God is doing,'" added Koenig.
A press release from LifeWise — Paulding Exempted, explains:
"The ministry serves students by offering practical bible-based education for the betterment of students’ academic performance, character development, mental health and family and community involvement. LifeWise serves alongside educators by reinforcing and complementing their efforts to build strong students.
"LifeWise’s curriculum is designed to take students through the entire bible over the course of five years. Each lesson reviews a bible passage as well as a 'Living LifeWise' character trait. Rather than presenting the bible as simply a book of morals or laws which the students should implement, the bible and the gospel are presented in terms of personal transformation.
"LifeWise — Paulding Exempted is run by members of the Paulding community, with the support of many local churches. The ministry is funded through the generous donations of community members, local organizations and businesses."
The program is slated to begin Sept. 7, with students meeting in the fellowship hall of Paulding United Methodist Church (UMC), located at 321 N. Williams St., a few short blocks from Paulding Elementary School.
Koenig, and Mary Ellen Holbrook, a LifeWise — Paulding Exempted team member, pointed out meeting at Paulding UMC is expected to be temporary, with the organization working to secure a permanent location in Paulding.
In addition, plans are in the works to bring the program to Oakwood Elementary School in the fall of 2022, with the group working to secure a permanent location near the school, there.
"After receiving school board approval in January, we started meeting with Paulding United Methodist Church to secure that location, we added a couple members to our leadership team, we met with pastors of the local community churches (10 churches are currently supporting the ministry), and we're starting to do presentations to church congregations in the community," said Koenig. "This week, we also sent out a press release about the program."
Said Holbrook: "The location at Paulding United Methodist Church is expected to be temporary, we are working to develop a permanent location close to Paulding Elementary. In Oakwood, there isn't a church close, so we will work to develop a permanent location there as well."
Added Koenig: "Oakwood is definitely on our radar, we would love to start that program in the fall of 2022, we will see what God provides."
The next step for LifeWise — Paulding Exempted is to hire a teacher to lead the program.
"Ideally we would love to interview teachers in May, and have a teacher in place by June 1," said Koenig. "That would give that person the summer to prep for the fall, and to attend a training in July put on by LifeWise Academy. We do have some prospects, we're just waiting to see how it all works out."
In all, 18 new LifeWise Academy programs are expected to begin in the fall of 2021 in Ohio, with the possibility of five more. Koenig shared that the average attendance for LifeWise Academy programs is 60% in the first year. At Wayne Trace Local Schools, LifeWise Academy is in its first year offering programs near Grover Hill Elementary and Payne Elementary. Those programs are close to having 70% attendance.
"What's great about the program is that after it starts, kids can join at any time throughout the year with parent permission," said Koenig. "If we get a month into the program and a kid wants to come, as long as the parent signs a permission slip, they can come. The same is true if a student/students move into a district, as long as they get permission, they are welcome to join us."
To learn more about LifeWise — Paulding Exempted, or to apply for the teaching position, contact Koenig at 419-670-3159 or at pauldingoh@lifewiseacademy.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.