PAULDING — The Paulding Ministerial Association invites the community to the 2023 Lenten Lunch series beginning on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 22, and continuing each Wednesday through March 29.
Lunch and a brief time of worship will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 114 W. Caroline St., Paulding.
The ministerial association is excited to welcome the community back to this long-standing community tradition.
Each gathering begins promptly at noon and ends before 1 p.m., so that participants can attend during a lunch hour break. A free-will donation will be accepted to support the work of the ministerial association.
All six weeks of meals will be held in the fellowship hall of the First Presbyterian Church, at the corner of Caroline and Cherry streetsin Paulding. The churches of the Paulding Ministerial Association will rotate providing the meal and the lenten meditation.
The ministerial association will also be collecting non-perishable food items, cleaning products and personal hygiene items each week to benefit the Caring and Sharing Food Pantry, Paulding, if attendees are able to contribute.
Everyone is encouraged to join community members from all churches and all walks of life during this season of Lent.
For more information, contact the church office of First Presbyterian Church, 419-399-2438, or any of the ministerial association churches.
