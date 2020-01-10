Tinora High School football coach Kenny Krouse will be the featured speaker at the first Northwest Ohio Men’s Fellowship Breakfast of 2020 on Saturday morning at St. John Catholic Church, 510 Jackson Ave., in Defiance. Coffee and donuts will be served at 7:30 a.m., with the program to follow at 8 a.m.
Krouse will share about his relationship with his father, Hobie, who passed away Dec. 4. Hobie Krouse coached football for more than 40 years at Defiance, Montpelier and Archbold high schools. Kenny Krouse will speak about his dad’s integrity as a coach and mentor to young men, and a role model to his family.
“This is a great opportunity to speak again at the breakfast, it’s nice to be asked back,” said Krouse, who spoke nine years ago at a Men’s Fellowship Breakfast. “This message will be totally different when I first spoke, it will center specifically on a father-son relationship of over 50 years. I will have a heavy heart when I speak, I’m still grieving, his birthday is 11 days after Saturday ... I’m very humbled and proud to be able to share our story.”
The younger Krouse explained that his talk will focus on a timeline of the relationship between father and son.
“My talk will go from Defiance, through my childhood, from me playing for him at Montpelier, through my assistant coaching years, to my time at Tinora, to his time in the nursing home, where everything changed,” said Krouse, who is 161-80 with 12 playoff appearances and two Final Four appearances during his time as head coach at Tinora. “There will be stories, many about how dad was famous for his quotes.
“Like I said earlier, my talk will center on our father-son relationship, which between us was anything but typical,” added Krouse. “He carried so many titles and he had a gift that God gave him to be a teacher, a mentor, a role model, a friend ... and to teach young men the game of football and how it parallels to life. I will share the last thing I ever wanted to do was follow Hobie Krouse, but God had other plans for me, which led me to where I am today.”
The Tinora football mentor knows it won’t be easy to speak about his dad, with his father passing away just five weeks ago, but he’s looking forward to sharing the story because he knows it will be meaningful to others, and especially himself.
Krouse shared also that a celebration of his dad’s life will be held Feb. 16 at 2 p.m. at the Montpelier High School gymnasium, with several guest speakers lined up for the public event.
“Having the opportunity to speak (about dad) will bring healing for me, because of the impact he had on my life and the lives of so many others,” said Krouse. “We had a unique relationship, and at the same time, I saw the impact this one man had on a community. That doesn’t happen too often anymore because you have to have longevity and success.
“Parts of this talk are going to be hard for me to get through, there are moments in our lives that I’ve only shared with one other person,” continued Krouse. “When I think of him as a coach, I put him in the same category as Charlie Buckenmeyer at Napoleon; Larry Fruth at Wauseon; Dave Hansbarger at Swanton; Bob Bauerle at Defiance and Patrick Henry; and John Downey at Archbold. The NWOAL was notorious for Hall of Fame coaches.”
The Men’s Fellowship Breakfasts are an ecumenical effort of men to bring all people together to share fellowship and show support for one another, and are available for a freewill offering.
For more information, contact George Westrick at 419-784-3975 or at grwestrick@embarqmail.com.
