Looking through a drawer at his home recently, Larry Kennedy came across a couple pairs of old glasses. Seeing those glasses got him thinking about how he could help others.
Kennedy, who has served as associate pastor at First Church of God in Defiance since 1988, went online and started researching how his old glasses could be a blessing to others.
“I was just looking through a drawer and I found a few pair of glasses just sitting there, and so I went online and came across the website of MOST Ministries in Ann Arbor, (Mich.),” said Kennedy. “What they do is take donated glasses and sunglasses and refurbish them, then take those glasses and go around the world on mission trips. They give vision exams and then fit people with glasses who may have never had a pair of glasses in their life.
“I wear glasses and when I take them off, I have a hard time functioning,” continued Kennedy. “For many people around the world, that’s their life. In some cases they don’t know their vision is bad because they don’t have anything to compare it to. When they put the glasses on for the first time, many become overwhelmed with joy because they’re seeing clearly. What a cool ministry.”
Before deciding to start collecting glasses for MOST (Mission Opportunities Short Term) Ministries, Kennedy made sure to do his research.
“One of my criteria was to work with an organization that also shares the gospel of Christ, and they do that, unless it’s prohibited where they’re going,” said Kennedy. “I got connected with them, found out what they’re about, and I guess the rest is history.”
It’s been two months since Kennedy put the word out on his Facebook page, and the First Church of God website, that he was collecting glasses for the ministry. MOST Ministries has been distributing glasses to those in need of glasses around the globe since 1989.
“I haven’t counted how many glasses we’ve collected, but I would estimate it’s close to 250-300 pairs,” said Kennedy. “The plan is to keep collecting as many glasses as we can, until I take them to the MOST Ministries facility in Ann Arbor sometime in January.
“This isn’t going to be a one-time thing, my thoughts are, ‘Why not keep doing it?’” asked Kennedy. “So many people have glasses that are just sitting there, and they can be serving a great purpose.”
That “great purpose” can open up many opportunities according to Kennedy.
“When you have vision, not only does that change everything you see, it can open up job opportunities, better communication with others, and it can help people learn to read,” said Kennedy. “If I take off my glasses, it’s impossible for me to read, and that’s true for others. Glasses can be life changing.
“Glasses for donation can be any prescription, sunglasses without prescription, they don’t have to be perfect, because they can be repaired,” said Kennedy.
A collection bin for children glasses, adult glasses and sunglasses is currently located in the lobby of First Church of God, located at 561 Carter Road. Anyone who would like to donate an old pair of glasses can do so between the hours of 6:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Glasses can also be left after hours outside the office door of the church, or by calling Kennedy at 419-438-2776.
