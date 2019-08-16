EDGERTON — Grant Knight Marlin Eicher of Hicksville Knights of Columbus Council 10043, recently presented a check for $500 to Mary and Victor Juarez of Never Let Go Ministries of Edgerton.
The donation is part of an effort by the Hicksville Knights of Columbus to distribute funds from the 2019 fish fry season to selected area groups.
