Jason Crabb

Free Christian Church of God, 20799 Ohio 15, Continental, is hosting a free outdoor concert featuring Christian recording artist Jason Crabb on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair. A freewill offering will be taken. Crabb will lead a worship and music service Sunday at the church at 10:30 a.m. Crabb, who has been named the Gospel Music Association’s Dove Awards Artist and Male Vocalist of the Year, has performed at many of the world’s most prestigious venues, such as Carnegie Hall and the Grand Ole Opry, as well as with some of the biggest names in music, including Gloria Gaynor, Trace Adkins, Blake Shelton and Michael W. Smith.

 C-N File Photo

Free Christian Church of God, 20799 Ohio 15, Continental, is hosting a free outdoor concert featuring Christian recording artist Jason Crabb on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair. A freewill offering will be taken. Crabb will lead a worship and music service Sunday at the church at 10:30 a.m. Crabb, who has been named the Gospel Music Association’s Dove Awards Artist and Male Vocalist of the Year, has performed at many of the world’s most prestigious venues, such as Carnegie Hall and the Grand Ole Opry, as well as with some of the biggest names in music, including Gloria Gaynor, Trace Adkins, Blake Shelton and Michael W. Smith.

Load comments