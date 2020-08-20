Free Christian Church of God, 20799 Ohio 15, Continental, is hosting a free outdoor concert featuring Christian recording artist Jason Crabb on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair. A freewill offering will be taken. Crabb will lead a worship and music service Sunday at the church at 10:30 a.m. Crabb, who has been named the Gospel Music Association’s Dove Awards Artist and Male Vocalist of the Year, has performed at many of the world’s most prestigious venues, such as Carnegie Hall and the Grand Ole Opry, as well as with some of the biggest names in music, including Gloria Gaynor, Trace Adkins, Blake Shelton and Michael W. Smith.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.