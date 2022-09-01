HOLLAND —The Muslim community has been in northwest Ohio for over 100 years, said Zaheer Hasan, a member of the public relations committee at the Islamic Society of Northwest Ohio, 850 S. McCord Road.
According to Hasan, when he spent time at the Islamic Center in Perrysburg, he’d often hear stories of the past from the elders that gathered there. Information has been passed down that the first Muslim to be buried in this area was buried in Toledo after the First World War — forever marking a presence of the community on Ohio soil.
Hasan said the Muslim community has been fostering relationships with its neighbors in northwest Ohio, even establishing the state’s first mosque. Toledo Masjid of Al-Islam, 722 E. Bancroft St., was built by the Syrian-Lebanese Muslim community in 1953, making it not only Ohio’s first mosque, but one of the first 10 in the nation.
Since then, more Islamic centers have been established, and there are now around 7 institutions, Hasan reported. The Islamic Society of Northwest Ohio (ISNWO) is one such institution, located in Holland Township near Toledo.
According to its website, the organization was founded in 2013 and originated at a storefront at 1036 N. Holland-Sylvania Road. However, it was unable to facilitate the growing population of members and so relocated to a new place.
Renovated from an old Kroger department store, the 36,000 square-foot building was opened two years ago. It houses a prayer area, offices, library, eight classrooms for Sunday school purposes and a gym for recreation. There is also a soccer field and area for cricket at the back of the building.
A hub of social and cultural activity, Hasan shared that the Islamic centers he has been a part of have always been very involved in community service and outreach programs. The ISNWO is no different and although it is relatively new compared to others in the area. There are plans for a medical clinic to be established as well as a food pantry.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hasan said that Islamic organizations were pretty active in the community, but it has kind of broke off after periods of quarantining. The ISNWO is looking to reconnect with its neighbors once more and will be having a community festival on Oct. 2.
“We are here to be a part of the American system,” Hasan explained. “We love this country as much as everyone else. Our children serve in the military ... and Muslims are businessmen, they donate a lot to this society. They are very dedicated about providing food and service to humanity.”
He went on to explain how similar Islam is to other dominant religions in the northwest Ohio area.
“It is the same belief system and same faith, but it has taken a little different form,” he commented.
Just as Christianity takes stock in the words of Jesus and Jewish traditions in Moses, Islam focuses on the Prophet Muhammad who came after them.
It is still a monotheistic faith and the same scriptures are taught, but instead of the Bible, it is called the Quran. At ISNWO, there are even bi-monthly lectures given comparing the two texts. It is the words in the Quran that they take everyday inspiration from.
“Good citizenship and maintaining a compassionate attitude toward my community, and when I say ‘my community,’ I mean everybody,” Hasan listed as important principles of Islam.
He had recently visited Defiance College to talk about his experience practicing in the area.
“Those of us that are not from dominant faiths are always well treated and respected. We have excellent neighbors,” he said.
Although there may be certain aspects of other faiths that conflict with his, he said that he would never try to enforce his view on someone else.
“We are very grateful that religious freedom allows us the ability to grow without well-established theocracies. It is a wonderful phenomenon that the U.S. Constitution gives us,” Hasan praised.
The Muslim population is estimated to be around 30,000 in northwest Ohio and has seen a rapid increase within the last 10 years, according to him. To Hasan, organizations like the ISNWO are vital for kinship and without it life would be “extemely bland and boring.”
Overall he wishes that the ISNWO would be seen as a resource for Islam and for Muslims. The facillity is open to the public and visitors are encouraged to reach out for guided tours with members.
“Have a meal with us,” he invited. “If there is anything we can help answer, help clarify, talk about, or even learn from others — we are most open to that.”
