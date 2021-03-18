DESHLER — Immanuel Lutheran Church will dedicate its newly-installed organ on Palm Sunday (March 28) as part of the worship service at 10:15 a.m. In addition, an afternoon concert on the instrument by organist Ryan Mays will be held at 3 p.m.
Due to the holiday recital being cancelled as a result of COVID-19 pandemic, this will be the concert debut for the instrument.
The church is located at 220 W. Elm St. in Deshler.
The organ, built by the Allen Organ Company of Macungie, Pa., consists of four divisions across three manuals and pedals, with 53 classically voiced stops, including two 32-foot pedal voices.
The organ’s gilded pipe facade was designed by Mays and restored by members of the congregation, with woodwork by local master carpenter, Jerry Yungmann.
The wood and metal pipes, built by the Reuter Organ Company for Trinity Lutheran Church in rural Fremont, were given new life after being purchased when the congregation merged with a group of local parishes.
The one-hour afternoon dedicatory recital will feature classical and sacred selections by Carol Williams, Bach, Brahms, Elgar, and Saint-Saëns. There will also be a pair of piano-organ duets, as well as a suite of sacred arrangements by Deshler native Phil Lehenbauer.
Marked pews will be provided for physical distancing during worship and the concert, and mask wearing is mandatory. Both worship and the recital will be livestreamed on Immanuel’s Facebook and YouTube pages.
For more information, call 419-278-1601, or go to facebook.com/ILCDeshler.
