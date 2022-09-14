OTTOVILLE — The Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 211 N. Church St., will be hosting its Parish Fall Festival on Oct. 9, featuring a repertoire of activities for the public to enjoy.
OTTOVILLE — The Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 211 N. Church St., will be hosting its Parish Fall Festival on Oct. 9, featuring a repertoire of activities for the public to enjoy.
Starting at 9 a.m., there will be a baked goods booth available. It will be located in the main foyer of the parish center and will be offering homemade cakes, pies, noodles, cookies, candies, breads and other goods.
Starting at 11 a.m., there are a multitude of things people can choose from. The Parish Historical Museum, located on the second floor of the parish center, will be open until 3 p.m.
Beef and chicken dinners will also begin to be served at 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., at the cost of $12 per person. Served at the parish center, the dinners are served carry-out style with “all the trimmings” and homemade desserts. They will be available through carryout, dine-in and drive-thru. There will be no pre-sale tickets available for the dinners.
In the parking lot, people could also choose to eat at the lunch stand. Located under the tent, attendees can choose from hamburgers, hot dogs, sausages, shredded chicken and homemade fries. They will be privy to watch some local entertainment under the lunch stand tent too. From 11:30-12:30 p.m., Brass Notes will be playing and then until 2:30, Conner Raines will follow.
The lunch stand will be open at 11 a.m until 4 p.m. People can also be sold cold beverages at the lunch stand (and banquet room) until 3 p.m.
Games and attractions will be taking places near the lunch stand as well until 3 p.m. In the gymnasium, people of all ages can play bingo too.
Locals can look forward to some “big ticket drawings” as well. The drawing will begin at 2:30 p.m. in the gymnasium. The prizes are as followed:
• First prize — $1,500
• Second prize — $500
• Third prize — $250
• Fourth prize — $200.
Tickets can be purchased through the church office, or on the day of the festival in the main foyer or gym from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
There will also be a raffle booth with the following items up for grabs: large screen TV, kids power-wheels and a sports arcade donated by area businesses and parishioners. The raffle drawings will take place after the ticket drawings at 3 p.m. in the gym. The raffle booth will be open in the gym from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. as well.
For any questions, readers may reach out to the church at 419-453-3513.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.