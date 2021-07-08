Ice cream social

Evansport United Methodist Church, 1560 West St., will host an ice cream social Saturday starting at 4:30 p.m. The menu includes: shredded chicken sandwiches, shredded beef sandwiches, potato salad, homemade cookies, and lemon, strawberry, chocolate and vanilla ice cream. The meal is available for a freewill offering, with proceeds from the event benefiting Ravens Care of Defiance. Carryout meals will be available. Promoting the event are Emma Kwiatkowski (left), Grace Kwiatkowski and Matthew Wachtman. For more information, call 419-428-2561 or 419-428-6002.

 Photo courtesy of Evansport United Methodist Church

