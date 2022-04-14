Hot cross buns are a centuries old Easter tradition that came out of the British Isles.
The buns may date back to ancient times. However, as they are known today, the buns go back to the year 1361 and a monk at St. Alban’s Abbey in England, Brother Thomas Rodcliffe, who’s credited with their invention.According to an article by Corey Williams on Myrecipes.com entitled “What are hot cross buns and what do they have to do with Easter.”
Hot cross buns may have come out of the Jewish tradition of challah bread, according to an article by Karla Walsh on bhg.com entitled “The history behind why we eat hot cross buns at Easter.”
There are many traditions, superstitions and fun facts associated with the hot cross bun.
The buns are traditionally baked on Good Friday, and according to superstition and folklore if hung from the kitchen ceiling they will stay good and mold-free all year. The buns also will prevent kitchen fires and ensure good baking, according to Walsh.
She also noted:
• Queen Elizabeth I banned the sale of hot cross buns outside of funerals, Christmas and Good Friday, as they where too important to eat year round.
• Hot cross buns are also associated with religious symbolism, such as being made on Good Friday.
• Williams says, marking a cross on the top of the bun is associated with Christ and the crucifixion.
• The spices represent the spices used on the body of Christ after death.
• The currants are sweet and mark an end to lent.
This reporter has also been told:
• that letting the dough rise three times represents the three days Christ spent in the grave before rising again.
• the red currants are also symbolic of Christ’s blood.
Superstitions associated with hot cross buns, according to Williams are:
• taking hot cross buns on sea travel will prevent a shipwreck.
• sharing a hot cross bun with someone else will strengthen friendships. An old Irish rhyme references this belief, “Half for you and half for me, between us two, good luck shall be.”
• the first time hot cross buns are mentioned in literature is the year, 1733, in “Poor Robin’s Almanack.” This reference may be connected to a song that was developed and is sung to the tune of “Three Blind Mice.”
According to “Better Homes and Gardens: Heritage Cook Book,” hot cross buns can be made using the following recipe:
• 3 1/2 to 4 cups all-purpose flour.
• 2 packages active dry yeast.
• 1/2 to 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon.
• 3/4 cup milk.
• 1/2 cup cooking oil.
• 1/3 cup granulated sugar.
• 3/4 teaspoon salt.
• 3 eggs.
• 2/3 cup dried currents.
— In a bowl combine 2 of the 4 cups of flour as well as the yeast and cinnamon.
— In a pan heat on the stove the milk, oil, sugar and salt until warm around (115F-120F).
— Add the eggs in to the dry ingredients and beat together with an electric mixer for three and a half minutes on high speed.
— By hand, stir in currents and add as much of the remaining flour as needed to make a soft dough.
— Shape the dough into a large ball and put it in a greased bowl.
— Cover with a towel and let rise in a warm place. (Tip: by oven while it’s preheating can be good.) The rise time will take about one and a half hours.
— Once the dough is risen punch it down, cover again and let it rest for 10 minutes.
— Divide the dough into 18 pieces and form into balls.
— Place on a greased backing sheet about one and a half inches apart from each other.
— Cover the balls on the baking sheet and let rise until they have doubled in size, about 30-45 minutes.
— At this point you can cut shallow crosses onto the top of the buns before baking (or if you want to skip this step and only pipe on frosting to form a cross that’s fine too.)
— Brush the buns with egg white.
— Bake the buns at 375F for 12-15 minutes.
— Let cool completely before frosting.
For frosting icing, an article entitled “Easy Hot Cross Buns” on kingarthurbaking.com says:
• 1 cup and 2 tablespoons confectioners sugar (also called powdered sugar or icing sugar.)
• 1/2 half teaspoon of vanilla extract.
• pinch of salt.
• 4 teaspoons of milk, or enough to make the icing thick and pipeable. (Don’t worry if it’s thick at first just keep mixing, only after a really thorough mix should any additional milk be added past the four teaspoons. Too much milk will make it runny.)
— Mix all together.
— Put the icing into a piping bag and place a stripe of frosting down the center of the cooled bun horizontally and then vertically, dividing the top bun into four sections.
Tips:
— for softer currents put them in a bowl with hot to warm water for a few minutes then drain thoroughly and add them to recipe.
— some icing recipes call for using egg whites instead of milk, however, for health reasons raw eggs should be avoided for many groups of people.
— ground cloves and other spices such as ginger and nutmeg can also be added to the buns to make them more flavorful.
— if currants are unavailable raisins can also be used.
