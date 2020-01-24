“Light the Way” is the theme for the 2020 National Catholic Schools Week (NCSW) celebration at Holy Cross Catholic School, which also is celebrating earning Leader in Me Lighthouse status from Franklin Covey Education. The celebration begins Sunday at St. John and St. Mary Catholic churches, and runs through Saturday at Holy Cross.
The school will once again join with thousands of Catholic schools across the country in celebrating the week-long event.
On Sunday, students from Holy Cross will be at each of the Masses to thank parishioners for their support of the school, and serve as greeters.
“This is an exciting week every year, and as a school that’s been in this community for a long time, it means a lot to us,” said Jody Good, first-grade teacher and a member of the National Catholic Schools Week committee. “We’ll start Sunday at the parish masses with our students presenting a poster to thank everyone for their support, especially with The Leader in Me and with the school earning Lighthouse status.”
Said Aileen Meyer, marketing director and committee member: “National Catholic Schools Week is about celebrating our identity, and being a Lighthouse school is part of our identity, it’s part of who we are. As much as we are a Catholic school, we are also a Lighthouse school, which is important.”
Monday’s theme is “Learn.” Following morning announcement, students and staff will do the “Chicken Dance,” a Lighthouse design contest will be announced (due Thursday), and a Glow Party, featuring several glow in the dark accessories and activities will be held.
Tuesday’s theme is “Serve.” Students will be asked to write a note to a classmate, and dress as their future career.
Wednesday’s theme is also “Serve.” There will be a human rosary for vocations, with students asked to bring a rosary from home. The school’s new lighthouse also will be blessed.
Thursday’s theme is “Lead.” The Lighthouse design contest entries will be due, and Catholic bingo will be played in the classrooms.
Friday’s theme is “Succeed.” It will be a non-uniform day for students, and the lighthouse design winners will be announced during News at Nine. Winners will be announced and prizes will be earned from students in the following categories: pre-kindergarten-kindergarten; grades 1-2; and grades 3-5.
“I’m really excited about Wednesday, because that’s the first time both my pre-kindergarten 4-year-old classes will attend the all-school Mass this year with their parents or guardians,” said Jodi Guilford, pre-kindergarten coordinator and committee member. “They will also take part in the lighthouse blessing too, which will be very exciting for those students.”
Good and Meyer, too, are excited about the upcoming events of the week.
“I’m looking most forward to the glow party,” said Good. “We’re going to darken the gym, the kids will have glow necklaces and bracelets, and we’re going to do several different activities. There’s going to be face painting with lighthouses in glow paint on their faces, games like ‘Pin the light on the lighthouse,’ hopscotch in glow paint, a glow-in-the-dark balloon relay, balloon volley and more.”
Said Meyer: “The best part of the week is every day when we get to see the joy on the faces of the kids. I’m particularly looking forward to seeing the 4-year-olds come to Mass, it’s very different from the weekend, because the kids are actively involved and you can feel the reverence. You can definitely feel the spirit and the presence of God here.”
Saturday will wrap up the week with the Go Green for Holy Cross dinner and reverse raffle, in which the new lighthouse will be dedicated, before it is placed outside the school for the public to see.
Guilford summed up what Holy Cross is about when she said: “The character development we do here is just a part of who we are, and it’s very important to us. It’s something that our students carry with them after they leave here following fifth grade ... it’s something that follows them and carries them through the rest of their lives.”
For more information about National Catholic Schools Week 2020, go to ncea.org/CSW.
For more information about Holy Cross Catholic School in Defiance, call 419-784-2021 or go to defianceholycross.org.
