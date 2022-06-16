Holy Cross Catholic School (HCCS) wrapped up its community-wide summer science camp last week.

For children ages three and four, a one-day camp was held from 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m on June 3. For children five years and older, a week-long camp was available for three hours a day for five days.

At the youngest ones’ camp, the students learned all about dinosaurs. They explored dinosaur skeletons, made dino-themed crafts, searched for dinosaur eggs and many other educational activities.

The week-long camp consisted of learning about ocean life, simple machines and chemical reactions.

It was the first year HCCS held a one-day camp, but the fourth annual time for the older children.

The science camp was facilitated by Dawn Rohn and Jodi Guilford, licensed teachers in a safe, faith-based environment at Holy Cross Catholic School.

