Children gather around HCCS third grade teacher, Dawn Rohn, at the summer science camp held last week at Holy Cross Catholic School.
Third grader Jett Moore, eight, shows off a project he made at HCCS'S summer science camp earlier this month.
Holy Cross Catholic School (HCCS) wrapped up its community-wide summer science camp last week.
For children ages three and four, a one-day camp was held from 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m on June 3. For children five years and older, a week-long camp was available for three hours a day for five days.
At the youngest ones’ camp, the students learned all about dinosaurs. They explored dinosaur skeletons, made dino-themed crafts, searched for dinosaur eggs and many other educational activities.
The week-long camp consisted of learning about ocean life, simple machines and chemical reactions.
It was the first year HCCS held a one-day camp, but the fourth annual time for the older children.
The science camp was facilitated by Dawn Rohn and Jodi Guilford, licensed teachers in a safe, faith-based environment at Holy Cross Catholic School.
