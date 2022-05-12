Holy Cross Catholic School (HCCS) kicked off Regional Catholic Schools Week on Monday with activities and themes for students to celebrate and show off their school spirit.
Regional Catholic Schools Week is northwest Ohio’s version of National Catholic Schools Week (NCSW). According to the National Catholic Educational Association (NCEA), it is “the annual celebration of Catholic education in the United States.”
The celebration starts the last Sunday in January and runs for the entire week. In 2022, it was officially held from Jan. 30-Feb. 5.
Aileen Meyer, the marketing director of HCCS, revealed that the timing of the celebration has often conflicted with weather in Ohio, and most of the time the school ends up being closed due to snow. This has lead students unable to participate during the actual week many times.
With this in mind, the Catholic schools in the area decided to celebrate it this month in order to have students present and active, thus calling it Regional Catholic Schools Week.
Meyer reported that this is the first time the Catholic schools in northwest Ohio have come together to declare a regional Catholic school week celebration and congregate for worship. They will all be traveling to Edgerton today to meet the bishop of the Toledo Diocese who will be administering Mass — another first for Holy Cross.
The theme for NCSW is decided by the NCEA, and this year it is “Catholic Schools: Faith. Excellence. Service.” A fifth-grade teacher, Megan Tobias, shared that a lot of the planning for how the school will embody this overall theme was decided by the students themselves.
At Holy Cross, the school has its own version of a student council called the Student Lighthouse Team, which is related to the “Leader & Me” program. It consists of students from third-to fifth-grade who apply and are selected based on leadership capabilities.
As role models and voices for the student body, they coordinated different ways to give back to the community. These things include a food drive in which all donations will be given to the Catholic food pantry; a book drive that will give books to Nationwide Children’s at St. Mercy’s for its Prescription to Read program; writing nice notes about their classmates; writing thank you cards to those they were thankful for, such as retired handymen who still come in and help out at the school; and writing letters to Mr. Louderbak, a father to two HCCS students, who is currently serving in the Army.
Tobias was asked what the benefits of having a spirit week for students brings.
“It’s fun to see them kind of make it their own. We had one (student) who wanted to be a vet, but she also wanted to be something else so she kind of dressed up as both, so it’s cool to see them kind of take their own spin-off,” she laughed.
Not only does spirit week allow the students to embrace their creativity and take on leadership, but it also allows for students to become closer to authoritative figures in their religion. On Tuesday, Father Dave dressed up as as the school’s mascot — a knight — and talked to the children while handing out plush, backpack clips.
“Seeing him just do something fun makes him more recognizable for the kids,” Tobias divulged about the experience.
Meyer shared that spirit week is great for the morale of staff as well. As they approach the end of the school year, teachers are preparing final assignments and kids are eager to begin their summer vacation. Spirit week allows them to de-compress and displace extra energy. She noted that that the staff seem more relaxed during this time.
The Crescent-News was able to speak with Tobias’s fifth-grade class: Aurielle Trevino, Katie Miller, Izzy Sanchez, Bella Smith, Rosalie May, Megynn Killion and Tessa Siler.
The girls opened up that they enjoy dressing up and doing activities during spirit week. They are especially excited to dress up like their favorite teacher, Tobias, on Friday.
The fifth-graders are also participants in the Lighthouse meeting and shared how they brainstormed lots of ideas, voted and reached a consensus on what the week was going to look like.
They’re not strangers to event planning, and eagerly revealed how they coordinate food drives a lot and exceed their goal predictions often. The fundraiser they are most proud of is raising over $60,000 for a therapy dog for the school after falling in love with therapy-dog-in-training, Yashi, who comforts kids on the daily at Holy Cross.
It was sadly revealed that the girls won’t be able to see the fruits of their labor because they will be graduating. However, they seemed to be happy, nonetheless, that they succeeded for all students there and to come.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.