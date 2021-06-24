Science camp

Holy Cross Catholic School in Defiance held a pair of summer STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) camps in June. A one-day mini-camp was held for youth ages 4-5, which included digging for dinosaur bones. A total of 40 students in grades kindergarten-4 enjoyed a week of adventure with science-related activities such as paleontology, slime making and engineering challenges. Here, Rylin Leach (left) and Addilyn Ruiz experiment with slime they created at camp.

 Photo courtesy of Holy Cross Catholic School

Holy Cross Catholic School in Defiance held a pair of summer STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) camps in June. A one-day mini-camp was held for youth ages 4-5, which included digging for dinosaur bones. A total of 40 students in grades kindergarten-4 enjoyed a week of adventure with science-related activities such as paleontology, slime making and engineering challenges. Here, Rylin Leach (left) and Addilyn Ruiz experiment with slime they created at camp.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments