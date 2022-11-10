Holy Cross Catholic School held a small play production in celebration of Veterans Day this past Wednesday.
The play, “America’s White Table,” is based off the book of the same name by Margot Theis Raven. It tells the story of how a young girl named Katie comes to learn the significance of the white table on Veterans Day as well as her uncle’s time in Vietnam.
In the book, Katie’s mother gathers her and her siblings together to explain to them that they were going to have a special dinner table setup on Veterans Day. Each object set at the table symbolizes a part of the soldier experience.
As the book is narrated aloud by a student (fifth-grader Olivia Frankart), other children from various grades come up to a small table to place the objects as they and their meanings are revealed.
The objects are: a small table, to show one soldier’s lonely battle against many; a white tablecloth, to honor a soldier’s pure heart when they answer the call of duty; lemon and salt, to show a captive soldier’s bitter fate and the tears of families waiting for loved ones to return; an empty chair, for the missing soldier that is not there; a black napkin, for the sorrow of captivity; a turned over glass, for the meal that will not be eaten; a white candle, for peace; and a red rose in a vase with a red ribbon for the hope that all the missing will return someday.
Later on that night, Katie’s uncle, John, comes over to have dinner with the family. When he sees the table, he is brought to tears.
The reading of “America’s White Table” is a Holy Cross Catholic School secondgrade tradition around Veterans Day.
Jackie Westfall, second grade teacher, discovered the book years back when she was searching for something to show her class for the November holiday.
She worked in coordination with fifth- grade teacher, Megan Tobias, who held the holiday close to her heart.
Tobias hails from a family of veterans, shared Westfall. Together, the two decided to try and put on a skit based off the narrative and it has been done at HCCS ever since.
When the children were asked what Veterans Day meant to them, many of them shared that they had generations of family who have served in the military. Fathers, uncles, aunts, grandmothers — the list went on and on as children shared the people close to them that served.
When asked about the story itself, the image of the white table stood out the most in their memories. They expressed feelings of gratefulness, but also sadness for those unable to return home.
Veterans Day this year is Friday
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.