Student Lighthouse retreat

 Photo courtesy of Holy Cross

Members of the 2020-21 Holy Cross Catholic School Student Lighthouse Team met recently for their annual retreat. They reviewed the 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, discussed personal and team goals for the year, established working norms and painted a swing for the playground (shown here). The Student Lighthouse Team has the leadership role of modeling The 7 Habits and helping plan school activities throughout the year. Team members include, from left: Hannah McBride, Tessa Siler, Payton Dobbins, Kalli Gorrell, Maura Ortiz, Keara Ryder, Emma Donalsdon and Megynn Killion. Missing from photo are Izzy Meyer and Princeton Meyer. Holy Cross is one of the top private Leader in Me Schools in the nation with a Lighthouse Status distinction.

