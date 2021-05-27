Holy Cross Catholic School in Defiance held a “Things that Go” event Monday for students and staff in the parking lot of the school, located at 1745 S. Clinton St.
The event featured more than 40 vehicles in attendance, including a hot-air balloon, ice cream truck, motorcycles, a Bicentennial tractor, pedal cars, a Ford Model T and a fire truck, to name a few.
Everyone in attendance was able to check out the vehicles, ask the owner/workers about it, and have pictures taken by them.
Vehicles on hand included: a hot-air balloon, semi-trailer truck, skid-steer loader, tractor, dump truck, excavator, water truck, a side by side ATV, four wheeler, several types of motorcycles, hot rod, ice cream truck, cement mixer, garbage truck, police car and a radical chopper.
Other vehicles included: dirt bikes, Corvette convertible, 3-wheeler, Snap-on Tool truck, Porsche, Ford Model T, 1976 Bicentennial tractor, 1932 Ford 5 Window coupe, 1937 Ford Sedan, riding lawn mower, fire truck, steam engine display, pedal cars, a Vanderhall, tow truck, and stand-up lawnmower.
