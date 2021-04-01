A trio of students from Holy Cross Catholic School in Defiance, have had essays they wrote about a moment they felt close to God entered into a national contest.
Third grader Isabella Louderback, fourth grader Tessa Siler and fifth grader Brock Wannemacher, were the essay-writing winners in their respective classes at Holy Cross. The three received a wall hanging with a religious saying on it, and had their essays entered into the Second Annual Christ is Alive Essay Contest.
The contest is sponsored by Communication Center of South Bend, Ind., a supplier of faith formation programs and educational material for parishes and Catholic schools for close to 50 years.
Each student winner of the national contest will receive $100 and a bible of their choice from comcenter.com; 20 copies of the book, “Everyone Belongs,” to distribute to his/her classmates; the teacher of each student winner will receive $100 and a $100 credit at comcenter.com; and the parish or school of each student winner will receive $200 and a $200 credit at comcenter.com.
In her essay, Louderback wrote about how she feels close to God when the sun is shining and she can feel its warmth.
“I know I am not alone ... It is like God is reaching down and wrapping his arms around me. I know as long as the sun is shining everything will be all right.” said Louderback in her essay.
Siler’s essay explained she feels close to God when she sees smiles on other people’s faces, and when she reads the bible.
“They (people) cheer me up whenever I am sad and it’s just like God saying to me, ‘What’s the matter?’ asked Siler in her essay. “I feel close to God the most when I read the bible because I get to learn more about God and how he did things.”
Wannemacher’s essay was about a sad day in his family, when his great-grandma passed away when he was 3-years-old. He wrote he felt close to God at her funeral.
“I felt close to God. I was at my great-grandma’s funeral. I thought it was nap time and I was crying. I heard a voice and I think it was God. He said, ‘Everything was going to be okay,’” said Wannemacher in his essay.
The national winners of the Second Annual Christ is Alive Essay Contest will be announced May 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.