Holy Cross Catholic School is celebrating its 10th anniversary by hosting Alumni Week activities beginning Sunday.
The school, located at 1745 S. Clinton St., in Defiance, started classes in August of 2010 following the combination of St. John Catholic School and St. Mary Catholic School. Alumni from St. John, St. Mary and Holy Cross are invited to take part in the Alumni Week festivities.
The schedule for Alumni Week includes:
• Sunday — Representatives from Holy Cross will serve coffee and donuts in the St. John Church basement following 10 a.m. Mass.
• Monday — A school assembly celebrating the Stone-Brown Alumni Family will be held. There will be a presentation by Deb Weisgerber of Trees of Life P. Buckley Moss Society. Weisgerber will share with the students and staff information on Defiance Has Heart & Talent, a benefit for Amanda (Stone) Brown.
• Tuesday — The Brown-Stone family fundraiser kicks off. Members of the Student Lighthouse Team will host a donation collection from 8:30-9 each morning the rest of the week. Students are encouraged to bring in donations and place them in one of three jugs for a “penny war” to win one school-wide reward. Each jug represents a possible school-wide reward: extra recess period, extra non-uniform day, or cotton candy/popcorn party. The jug with the most money collected (after deducting the value of any pennies in it) will determine the school’s reward to be celebrated the following week.
• Wednesday — School Mass will be held at 9:30 a.m., with a special blessing for all Catholic school alumni, who are invited to attend. Coffee and donuts will be served to alumni after Mass and a tour of the school will be given by students.
• Thursday — Holy Cross Catholic School will be honored for its 10-year anniversary at the Defiance Chamber of Commerce annual meeting.
• Sept. 13 — Bring your Favorite Cross to School Day. Students and staff are encouraged to wear their favorite cross necklace, bracelet, a shirt with a cross, or bring in a rosary or small cross to show.
• Sept. 14 — Feast of the Holy Cross. Crosses will be given out at all area Catholic churches (St. Mary, St. John, and St. Mike during weekend Masses to celebrate the school’s name-honored feast day.
• Sept. 15 — Catholic School Alumni Week concludes at the St. Mary Parish Festival. There will be kids’ games, carnival rides, crafts and a bake sale, chicken dinners and other food from 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Catholic school alumni are invited to visit the alumni tent, pick up a free gift and sign up to win a $50 Marathon gas card.
